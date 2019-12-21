Home Entertainment Christmas Fun Facts You Probably Have Never Heard Of!! 
Christmas Fun Facts You Probably Have Never Heard Of!! 

By Pho.genic

It’s about that time again; Stuffing your mouth with food, getting presents!! Stockings filled with sweets, merry everywhere,Christmas!! Who doesn’t Love it well here are some fun facts about Christmas you probably did not know.C

Christmas wasn’t always on the 25th of December, We all know that Jesus is the reason we celebrate Christmas. If you did not already know, we celebrate Christmas because Jesus who is believed to be the son of God in the Christian religion was born and eventually died for our sins.There’s no historic writing of when Jesus was born.It’s believed the 25th was actually chosen because it coincides with another pagan holiday called Saturnalia which honored the agriculture god of Saturn, which involved giving of presents just like we do.

TheChristmas tree is dated back to the Egyptians and Romans who used evergreens to mark Winter Solstice but We have Prince Albert of Germany to thank for the Christmas tree. It’s not until he introduced his wife Queen Victoria of England to the evergreen tree that the tradition really began.

Santa Claus, the bearded man dressed in red, who comes down your chimney on Christmas day to give presents to your kids was actually named St Nicholas, a bishop who gave away his inheritance to the poor. Santa Claus actually adapted from Sinter Klaas which was Santa’s name in dutch.

Another fun fact about Santa is how he got his Image and we have Coca-Cola and an illustrator named Haddon Sundblom to thank for it. In 1931 Coca-Cola hired Haddon Sundblom to create an image for a magazine advert and He came up with the Jolly image we have now.

Dashing through the snow in a one horse open sleigh o’er the fields we go laughing all the way. Well here’s a laugh!! Jingle bells was actually originally a thanksgiving song!! James Lord Pierpont wrote the song which was originally called One horse open sleigh, and performed it at his church on Thanksgiving day. The song was republished in 1875 to the title it has now and sang during Christmas.

Rudolph the rednosed reindeer, more like Rollo or Reginald the reindeer as he was almost named. When the image of Rudolph the red nosed reindeer was created it was actually used to encourage children to buy Coloring books but here’s the fun part! A red nose at that time was seen as a sign of alcoholism and they didn’t want to portray Rudolph as a drunkard. May who worked at Montagomery’s Wards department came up with the image which was almost thrown out but after Denver Gillen illustrated it it was passed and became the image it is now.

Well there you have it some fun facts about Christmas, May yours be Merry and delightful!!

 

