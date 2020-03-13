Home Entertainment Churchill Show live recording cancelled
Churchill Show live recording cancelled

By Alfred Kiura
Churchill Show live recording cancelled.

Churchill Show live-recording South C Edition which was scheduled for Saturday 14th has been canceled following the fast-spreading of Coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Laugh Industry, the live recording has been canceled in line with the government directive about public events in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as consultations with Public Works ministry leadership.

“We wish to inform our loyal customers who had purchased their tickets that the South C Edition will still happen at a later date and your ticket remains valid as soon as confirmation for the resumption of public events,” read part of the release.

The release went on to apologize to all the fans that were looking forward to the event stating that it was not Laugh Industry’s intention to disappoint its loyal fans. The release went on to assure those who had bought tickets that the show would still happen but on a different date and the tickets will remain valid till then. It further added that the show will continue to air on TV every Sunday as scheduled.

The Coronavirus which originated from China has gone on to be a headache to the whole world with World Health Organization terming it as a universal pandemic. On Friday 13, one case of the Coronavirus was announced in Kenya.

A 27-year old woman had tested positive of the virus after arriving from the US and was immediately admitted at the Infectious Disease Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe mentioned that the woman was in stable condition and the Ministry has been in touch with everyone she had contact with.

Doctors wearing protective gears.

The virus has seen governments worldwide ban foreigners from entering their countries with public events being suspended. According to the Health CS, Kenya has embarked on banning travel outside the country unless needed He asked Kenyans to remain calm and follow the rules given. The infectious disease has already claimed lives worldwide with scientists still unable to find a cure.

