Clout chaser – Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live twerk competition

Socialite cum beautypreneur Vera Sidika recently caused a buzz online after posting a screenshot of Tory Lanez inviting her to join his live Instagram twerk competition.

Shikwekwe as her fans calls her is recognized worldly for her massive booty. During Tory’s live show, she sent him a peach emoji. As expected, Lanez sent her an invitation to participate.

Torry Lanez hosts a show dubbed Quarantine Radio. He hosts girls who participate in a twerk competition. The winner gets to walk away with cash. From previous recordings, the girls in that show know how to shake and jiggle their bodies. Celebrities tune in in large numbers to watch the girls as they cheer them on. To participate, you need to send peach emojis while he is on the live show.

While many girls would give anything to be featured, Vera did not accept. She surprisingly turned down the offer.

Later on, Sidika took a screenshot of the invitation she declined. She uploaded it under the caption ‘y’all know I ain’t bout that life though’. Vera shared a screenshot as evidence through her instastories.

Fans react

However, this post did not sit well with netizens. They labelled her a clout chaser seeing she is the one who sent the peach emojis in the first place.

Some of her fans felt she was chasing for attention and only wanted to be noticed.

The majority of Kenyans were pleased to see Vera Sidika want to join the competition since she would at least clear their name. Two Kenyan girls recently participated in the game but did a shady work. This prompted some tweeps to disown them, and Tory Lanez called them out. However, when they saw Vee expressing interest, they knew this was a chance to redeem Kenyans as a nation.

Here are some of the comments.