Home Entertainment Clout chaser - Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned...
Entertainment

Clout chaser – Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live twerk competition

By Connie Mukenyi
Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez

Socialite cum beautypreneur Vera Sidika recently caused a buzz online after posting a screenshot of Tory Lanez inviting her to join his live Instagram twerk competition.

Shikwekwe as her fans calls her is recognized worldly for her massive booty. During Tory’s live show, she sent him a peach emoji. As expected, Lanez sent her an invitation to participate.

Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez

Torry Lanez hosts a show dubbed Quarantine Radio. He hosts girls who participate in a twerk competition. The winner gets to walk away with cash. From previous recordings, the girls in that show know how to shake and jiggle their bodies. Celebrities tune in in large numbers to watch the girls as they cheer them on. To participate, you need to send peach emojis while he is on the live show.

While many girls would give anything to be featured, Vera did not accept. She surprisingly turned down the offer.

Later on, Sidika took a screenshot of the invitation she declined. She uploaded it under the caption ‘y’all know I ain’t bout that life though’. Vera shared a screenshot as evidence through her instastories.

Fans react

However, this post did not sit well with netizens. They labelled her a clout chaser seeing she is the one who sent the peach emojis in the first place.

Some of her fans felt she was chasing for attention and only wanted to be noticed.

The majority of Kenyans were pleased to see Vera Sidika want to join the competition since she would at least clear their name. Two Kenyan girls recently participated in the game but did a shady work. This prompted some tweeps to disown them, and Tory Lanez called them out. However, when they saw Vee expressing interest, they knew this was a chance to redeem Kenyans as a nation.

Here are some of the comments.

Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez

Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez

Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez

Previous articlePsg. Parisians finally willing to discuss Neymar’s transfer

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

I also get pissed off, I’m human, TV girl confesses

Stanley Kasee -
Media personality Janet Mbugua has lamented that she has had hard times trying to look perfect and keep up appearances around people, which is...
Read more
Entertainment

Sai unaingisha wasichana mikono – Ringtone blasts Willy Paul’s new song, he viciously responds

Alfred Kiura -
Gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul recently released a new song dubbed Nikune which he featured Nadia Mukami and controversial gospel singer Ringtone could...
Read more
Entertainment

Churchill Show comedian YY blasts Kenyans, shows off new car (Video)

Alfred Kiura -
Churchill Show comedian YY has caused a stir on social media after showing off his car while calling out Kenyans who troll celebrities on...
Read more
15,545FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Clout chaser – Netizens call out Vera Sidika after claiming she turned down Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live twerk competition

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Socialite cum beautypreneur Vera Sidika recently caused a buzz online after posting a screenshot of Tory Lanez inviting her to join his live Instagram...
Read more

Psg. Parisians finally willing to discuss Neymar’s transfer

footbal kenyan -
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to talk to Barcelona about Neymar's transfer, reported Catalan Sport. The Brazilian representative has been reunited with the "Pride of Catalonia"...
Read more

4 home remedies to take warts

Health kenyan -
A great home remedy to remove common warts, which arise on the skin of the face, arms, hands, legs or feet is to apply...
Read more

Coronavirus in Ligue 1. Stade de Reims doctor Bernard Gonzalez committed suicide

footbal kenyan -
Bernard Gonzalez, a doctor in the French premier league Stade de Reims, took his own life after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He left a...
Read more

Italy: 525 people died of a corona virus in a day

international kenyan -
Read more

Coronavirus. Uk government extends restrictions for another three weeks

international kenyan -
The British government has extended by at least three weeks the restrictions introduced to stop the corona virus epidemic, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said...
Read more

Serie A. Napoli found Milik’s successor

footbal kenyan -
Arkadiusz Milik's farewell to Napoli seems a foregone conclusion for a few good weeks. Such a scenario is similar to the latest reports by...
Read more

I also get pissed off, I’m human, TV girl confesses

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Media personality Janet Mbugua has lamented that she has had hard times trying to look perfect and keep up appearances around people, which is...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke