Clout chaser- Netizens expose parody account posing as Esther Arunga days after posing as Jalang’o

By Connie Mukenyi
Exiled TV queen Esther Arunga caused a buzz online after she uploaded a tweet begging Kenyans for their forgiveness. According to the former KTN news presenter, she has suffered a lot while in exile, and it is time for her to come home.

Arunga, who left Kenya to start a family abroad, is free on parole. The beautiful lass who once glammed out TV screens was found guilty of being an accessory to murder and handed ten months in jail. However, the Queensland court granted her parole in 2019.

Esther also claimed to have forgiven anyone who wronged her before her dramatic leaving. She later on uploaded a video of Helon saying he had forgiven anyone who wronged him including Arunga.

However, on close examination, you can notice that this is a parody account. Days before the account changed its name to Esther Arunga; it was posing as Jalang’o.

“The other day you were Jalas today you’re Arunga. At least you should’ve deleted these tweets first. But go on I see a lot of people in the replies buying that they’re talking to the real Arunga,”  one Kenya West commented.

The tweep then went on to upload screenshots of when the parody account claimed to be Jalang’o.

Karibu nyumbani.

True to Kenya West’s words, some tweeps continued sending warm messages welcoming Arunga back into the country. Some acknowledged that we all make mistakes, and she has learned from her mistakes.

“We all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things in our past. But you are not your mistakes. You are not your struggles, and you are here NOW with the power to shape your day and your future,” one Korir commented.

Stop lying.

However, some netizens called out the parody account for claiming to be Esther Arunga.

“I had blocked this account I thought it’s Jalas pseudo kumbe ni Arunga tena, I have forgiven the writer,” one Hillaire quipped in.

