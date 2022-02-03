Comedian Akuku Danger Showing Goos Progress In Latest Health Update

Menu
Comedian Mannerson Oduor has been in the hospital bed for several weeks now following health complications that have been on and off. The bill is still accumulating in millions; but what matters is his health. His girlfriend Sandra Dacha has taken up the task of giving fans updates on his condition; which she now claims is getting better.

He was discharged from hospital last month, but after a few hours after, he was re-admitted after developing a heart problem.

He is now showing good progress as his girlfriend Sandra Dacha claims;

”Akuku Danger is responding well to treatment.

However, he is still in the HDU

All will be well. Don’t get tired of us.”

 

The jester was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps him on & off hospital. But it’s been more serious this time.

At first, Akuku’s friends confirmed one of his lungs had collapsed, and was fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He recovered slowly from the same but a series of other illnesses seem to be haunting him. We wish him a quick recovery.

 


