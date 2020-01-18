Comedian Desagu promises greater content as he makes YouTube’s top five Comedians in Kenya

Online comedian Henry Desagu has promised his fans to expect even greater content after he made it to YouTube’s list of top five Comedians in Kenya.

The funnyman came at number five with veteran comedian Daniel Mwalimu Ndambuki’s show Churchill Show taking the top spot. The show was followed by award-winning comedian Eric Omondi. In the third spot was the dramatic and comical series The Real House helps of Kawangware TV followed by another online comedian Njugush as Desagu settled for fifth place.

Desagu, the self-proclaimed Prince of Mwihoko studied Bachelor in Economics at Kenyatta University but he is yet to finish after he discontinued his studies to pursue comedy. He became an online sensation after he recorded a video of himself acting as an eye witness to an accident.

Last year, the comedian was gifted with the YouTube Silver Award which is given to content creators who have amassed a hundred thousand subscribers on their Youtube channels. He is currently dating fellow YouTuber and actress Jackline Mbugua and have a child together.