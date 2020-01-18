Home Entertainment Comedian Desagu promises greater content as he makes YouTube's top five Comedians...
Comedian Desagu promises greater content as he makes YouTube's top five Comedians in Kenya

By Alfred Kiura
Henry Desangu has promised his fans even greater content after his YouTube channel made it to top five Most Popular Channels in Kenya.

The funnyman came at number five with veteran comedian Daniel Mwalimu Ndambuki’s show Churchill Show taking the top spot. The show was followed by award-winning comedian Eric Omondi. In the third spot was the dramatic and comical series The Real House helps of Kawangware TV followed by another online comedian Njugush as Desagu settled for fifth place.

Desagu, the self-proclaimed Prince of Mwihoko studied Bachelor in Economics at Kenyatta University but he is yet to finish after he discontinued his studies to pursue comedy. He became an online sensation after he recorded a video of himself acting as an eye witness to an accident.

Henry Desagu is an online comedian.

Last year, the comedian was gifted with the YouTube Silver Award which is given to content creators who have amassed a hundred thousand subscribers on their Youtube channels. He is currently dating fellow YouTuber and actress Jackline Mbugua and have a child together.

