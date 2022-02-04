Comedian Obinna Opens Up On Being Hit On By A Fellow Man- ‘He Wanted A Future With Me’ (Video)

Talented stand-up comedian Oga Obinna has shared an exclusive on how he was first approached and hit on by a fellow gentleman. To elaborate, what he means is a gay boy approached him while he was a teenager. The multi-talented actor and stand-up comedian disclosed the intriguing details through his YouTube channel, which he started recently.

He experienced the damascus moment while in high school. While in form two, he used to be among the hyped students who were all over and participated in cheering squad during sports events. Little did he know that there was a guy watching and admiring his every move.

After a while, the dude invited him over for a meal; and seized the opportunity to shoot his shot.

”Tea is there with a thermos. I’m drinking the tea, we’re vibing. And then he tells me, there’s something I want to show you when you finish eating… And then this guy comes and sits next to me and then takes an A4 book… And then put it on my lap… Bro, I have never been weak like that my whole life.”

It was a love letter written by the guy; who was a class ahead of him. Upon issuing the letter, he started flattering him, but Obinna wasn’t down for it. He told him he would think about it. But it all came to pass.

Obinna’s story comes at a time when more & more gay people are coming out to express their sexual orientation without fear. Some of them include Makena Njeri & Sauti Sol’s Chimano.

Watch Obinna’s full video below;



