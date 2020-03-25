Home Entertainment Coronavirus - Willy Paul’s message to male artists who borrow women money...
Entertainment

Coronavirus – Willy Paul’s message to male artists who borrow women money to pay rent

By Alfred Kiura
Willy Paul’s message to artists who borrow women money to pay rent.

Controversial gospel turned secular musician Willy Paul has called out Kenyan male artists who borrow women money to pay their rent and buy clothes asking them not to call them during this Coronavirus pandemic moment.

In a video seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the Banana singer started by cautioning girls not to call their sugar daddies and respect their space at the moment since they were quarantining with their wives.

He went on to bash male artists too who depend on women the age of their mothers referring to them as babe telling them that they should also respect their space.

“ Kwa wale wasanii mumezoea kuomba wamama pesa. Munangarangara na pesa ya wamama. Unaita mama rika ya mama yako, zaidi ya mama yako babe ndio akulipie rent hashiki simu sai. Tafadhali heshimu huyo mama. Anaqaurantine na bwana yake,” he said in a part of the video.

View this post on Instagram

#quarantine #corona #stayhome

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

The singer went on to state that this was a crucial moment as a country and people need to protect themselves from contracting the Coronavirus. The disease has proven to be deadly, spreading like a bush fire and claiming lives. Its fast-spread has forced public events to be suspended indefinitely as governments worldwide close all their entries restricting any foreigners from getting in.

In Kenya, 28 cases have been reported so far but no casualty yet. The government has encouraged Kenyans to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. It has stated that all its citizens coming from other countries must be quarantined for two weeks at their own costs. This has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who claim the government is taking advantage of the situation by making them pay for the services.

On 25 March 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a night curfew countrywide starting from Friday 27 March. The curfew will be from 7 pm to 5 am. Some leaders have, however, asked the government to order a complete lockdown instead. The President also insisted on the merits of observing proper hygiene and social distancing as directed by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies. The two have been seen as a way of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Previous articleGovernor Kinyanjui lauds Uhuru’s interventions to cushion Kenyans amid COVID-19 epidemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Why Huddah Monroe will be taking time off social media

Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has stated that she will be taking a break from social media for a while. Taking to her Insta stories,...
Read more
Entertainment

Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel awarded by YouTube

Alfred Kiura -
NRG radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel expressed her excitement after being awarded the Silver plaque after hitting 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel dubbed Mwalimu...
Read more
Entertainment

I will “mercilessly eat you” – Huddah Monroe threatens Khaligraph Jones with bedroom skills after diss track

Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has threatened to manhandle Khaligraph Jones in bed after the award-winning rapper released a diss track freestyle. This comes days...
Read more
15,399FansLike
3,419FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Coronavirus – Willy Paul’s message to male artists who borrow women money to pay rent

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel turned secular musician Willy Paul has called out Kenyan male artists who borrow women money to pay their rent and buy clothes...
Read more

Governor Kinyanjui lauds Uhuru’s interventions to cushion Kenyans amid COVID-19 epidemic

County News Collins Luvisia -
Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has lauded the economic interventions announced by President Uhuru as a way to cushion businesses and individuals during this...
Read more

Why Huddah Monroe will be taking time off social media

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has stated that she will be taking a break from social media for a while. Taking to her Insta stories,...
Read more

Reprieve for FKF as FIFA allows Exco to stay in office pending final decision

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
The current Football Kenya Federation Executive Committee has received a major boost after International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) ruled that they will stay...
Read more

President Uhuru declares night time curfew in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Breaking news Edwin Ginni -
President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Wednesday, ordered a curfew in Kenya from 7 pm to 5 am effective Friday, March 27. The president said the curfew...
Read more

Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel awarded by YouTube

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
NRG radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel expressed her excitement after being awarded the Silver plaque after hitting 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel dubbed Mwalimu...
Read more

David Ndii pens letter to Uhuru over handling of COVID-19

News Chuoyo Protus -
Economist and public intellectual, David Ndii, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to establish a National COVID-19 Response Task Force to help deal with the...
Read more

I will “mercilessly eat you” – Huddah Monroe threatens Khaligraph Jones with bedroom skills after diss track

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has threatened to manhandle Khaligraph Jones in bed after the award-winning rapper released a diss track freestyle. This comes days...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke