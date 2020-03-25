Coronavirus – Willy Paul’s message to male artists who borrow women money to pay rent

Controversial gospel turned secular musician Willy Paul has called out Kenyan male artists who borrow women money to pay their rent and buy clothes asking them not to call them during this Coronavirus pandemic moment.

In a video seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the Banana singer started by cautioning girls not to call their sugar daddies and respect their space at the moment since they were quarantining with their wives.

He went on to bash male artists too who depend on women the age of their mothers referring to them as babe telling them that they should also respect their space.

“ Kwa wale wasanii mumezoea kuomba wamama pesa. Munangarangara na pesa ya wamama. Unaita mama rika ya mama yako, zaidi ya mama yako babe ndio akulipie rent hashiki simu sai. Tafadhali heshimu huyo mama. Anaqaurantine na bwana yake,” he said in a part of the video.

The singer went on to state that this was a crucial moment as a country and people need to protect themselves from contracting the Coronavirus. The disease has proven to be deadly, spreading like a bush fire and claiming lives. Its fast-spread has forced public events to be suspended indefinitely as governments worldwide close all their entries restricting any foreigners from getting in.

In Kenya, 28 cases have been reported so far but no casualty yet. The government has encouraged Kenyans to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. It has stated that all its citizens coming from other countries must be quarantined for two weeks at their own costs. This has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who claim the government is taking advantage of the situation by making them pay for the services.

On 25 March 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a night curfew countrywide starting from Friday 27 March. The curfew will be from 7 pm to 5 am. Some leaders have, however, asked the government to order a complete lockdown instead. The President also insisted on the merits of observing proper hygiene and social distancing as directed by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies. The two have been seen as a way of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.