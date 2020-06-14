CS applauds Kenyans for using Mutahi Kagwe in memes (VIDEO)

The ICT CS Joe Mucheru has applauded the meme community for using Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in their memes. The meme which has since gone viral uses Kagwe’s slogan telling Kenyans anyone can get it. However, the netizens have creatively adjusted the words get it to ‘Gerrit,’ making it a trend and circulate widely.

According to the CS, the meme community is helping to spread a positive message in the country. He acknowledged that almost everyone is now aware that anyone can get coronavirus through the viral meme.

“I want to thank the social media people because, for the first time, they have helped us with this positive message… I think now all Kenyans now know that you can Gerrit.”

Mutahi acknowledges the meme community.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also had a light moment with his colleagues at the podium. However, contrary to his slogan of social distancing, the stage was fully packed with the legislators standing close to each other. This sent social media on a frenzy with many questioning why the government is preaching water but drinking wine.

However, CS Mutahi acknowledged that the lawmakers had broken the social distancing rule. Nonetheless, he encouraged Kenyans to follow government directives, including social and physical distancing and handwashing.

“I want to urge all our people to follow medical advice and regime of medication while at the same time observing Covid-19 containment measures of handwashing, social and physical distancing, and I can see a lot of lawbreakers here.”

He further advised Kenyans to avoid people who are not wearing masks.

“When you go to the market for groceries and see the vendor lacks a mask, and no one prompted you to wash your hands or use your sanitizer… I don’t know why we weigh groceries by hand without sanitizing,” CS Kagwe said.