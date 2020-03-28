Home Entertainment Coronavirus - Davido’s fiancé tests positive
Coronavirus – Davido’s fiancé tests positive

By Alfred Kiura
Davido’s fiancé contracts Coronavirus.

Nigerian superstar Davido has revealed that his fiancé Chioma Rowland has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Coolest Kid in Africa singer revealed the sad news through his Instagram page where he stated that Chioma had just come from London with their baby while he had just jetted in from the US where he had canceled his tour due to the spread of the deadly disease.

Davido explained that upon arrival, they had no symptoms and felt fine but due to their travel history, he decided to take his fiancé, baby and their close associates they had come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 testing.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested negative including our baby. We are, however, perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever,” read part of his post.

The award-winning artist stressed out that his fiancé was being quarantined and that he had also gone for self-isolation for 14 days. He thanked his fans for the prayers and urged them to stay home as governments look for a way to control the spread of the virus.

In Nigeria, a total number of 81 cases have been confirmed so far but there are no death casualties yet. The first case was confirmed on February 27 after an Italian citizen tested positive in Lagos. Some African countries are yet to announce any case of the Coronavirus.

South Sudan, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Lesotho, Comoros Burundi, and Botswana have all recorded zero cases. South Africa leads countries with the highest number of the Coronavirus cases followed by Egypt, Algeria, Morocco then Burkina Faso.

Chinese richest man Jack Ma promised and delivered fast-testing kits and protective gears to every African country. This as he said, was in a bid to fight the disease which has proven to be a headache to scientists worldwide forcing them to spend days and nights trying its find its cure.

