Diamond does not support me in raising our son – Tanasha Donna tells Jalang’o (Video)

Former Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend and now baby mama Tanasha Donna has revealed that her baby daddy Tanzania’s Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz does not help her raise their son Nasseb Junior.

While speaking to Milele FM’s Breakfast show host Jalang’o on his YouTube channel dubbed Bonga NA Jalas, the Kenyan songbird, model, and former radio presenter disclosed that she has been doing everything on her own.

Tanasha Donna went on to clarify that she does not need Diamond’s support as their son is doing fine and he lucks nothing in his life.

“I have been doing it on my own, to be honest. I will be 100% honest with you. I am very real and I’m not going to say something that is not the case. With all the respect I have for him and I don’t have bad blood with him; he is not supporting and I’m doing it on my own and I don’t need his support, to be honest. I am raising my son just fine. There is nothing that boy lucks in his life. He is fine,” she explained to Jalang’o.

Her revelation comes days after she also revealed that she was co-parenting with the Baba Lao superstar to make sure that their son does not luck anything in his life.

On why he unfollowed her baby daddy, his family and colleagues on social media, the Gere singer explained that she has a weakness of reacting at times and since they are all on social media, it would be a constant reminder of her failed relationship and what she was going through at the moment.

“You know when you are going through a break, you are going through pain and I felt that what will help me ease the pain nikuwa-unfollow ili nisione constantly what’s happening,” she explained.

She further explained that she had already healed from the breakup and that she was in talking terms with Diamond. The couple broke up early this year amid cheating rumors.