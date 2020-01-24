Diamond Platnumz set to headline Koroga Festival in Naivasha

Tanzania’s Bongo Megastar Diamond Platnumz will be the main act at the upcoming 29th Edition of the Koroga Festival which will go down on 14th to 15th February 2019 at Hell’s Gate, Naivasha.

A few weeks ago, the public had raised some concerns about the event. However, the Kenya Wildlife Service gave assurance of its utmost commitment to maintaining the ecological integrity of the conservation and recreational facilities.

The two-day event will see Radio Love singer Nadia Mukami, Gengetone group and Aluta rappers Ochungulo Family move the crowd with their hits on the first day with hard-hitting award-winning Mazishi rapper Khaligraph Jones being the main act of the day.

The second day of the event will see Nikikutazama singers H_art the band take the stage to wow the crowd with Baba Lao hitmaker Diamond Platnumz taking the center stage as day two main act.

The event has been sponsored by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage which strives to attract local and international tourists.