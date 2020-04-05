Don’t be a comedian - Bahati’s wife Diana Marua responds to stealing allegations.

Early this week, a video of a businesswoman now known as Jane Mwangi surfaced online putting Bahati’s wife Diana Marua on the spot for stealing her expensive valuables but the mother of two has come out to clear the air.

In a long post seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the mother of two gave her side of the story. She stressed out that it was the businesswoman who reached out to her for help claiming that she was stuck in Nigeria and wanted to come back to Kenya.

She went on to narrate that after she helped her fly back to Kenya, the woman tried to contact her for a meeting but her schedule was tight. However, she managed to fix a time for her and welcomed her to her home but they could not talk and that was when she opted they go Two Rivers Mall.

She added that they could not talk something constructive as the lady was drunk and they had to postpone the meeting. She revealed that Jane had come with a suitcase and left it at her house for two weeks and never bothered to call or respond to her messages.

She went on to state that she did not know that Jane had a motive behind all the crying for help while she insisted on leaving her bag at her compound without wanting her to check what was inside.

She went on to stress out that she could never stoop that low to steal three bags worth Ksh. 1,000 each while the money she sent her and bought her drinks was more than enough to pay house rent somewhere. She cautioned Jane to stop being a comedian as she could not be bitter with an innocent person and desperate at the same time.

Diana stated that helping her was optional and not mandatory. She went on to state that her house is full of CCTV surveillance and that Jane’s bag is at Banana Police Station for security reasons.