Don’t be a comedian - Bahati’s wife Diana Marua responds to stealing allegations.

Early this week, a video of a businesswoman now known as Jane Mwangi surfaced online putting Bahati’s wife Diana Marua on the spot for stealing her expensive valuables but the mother of two has come out to clear the air.
In a long post seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the mother of two gave her side of the story. She stressed out that it was the businesswoman who reached out to her for help claiming that she was stuck in Nigeria and wanted to come back to Kenya.
She went on to narrate that after she helped her fly back to Kenya, the woman tried to contact her for a meeting but her schedule was tight. However, she managed to fix a time for her and welcomed her to her home but they could not talk and that was when she opted they go Two Rivers Mall.
IT'S FUNNY HOW YOUR HEART OF HELPING CAN LAND YOU IN TROUBLE 😏… but the grace to help comes from God and I never regret helping out anytime God gives me a chance. I've never exposed anyone Online and I dont respond to Rumours but because I have lots of time in this quarantine season I thought I should share this with you my Die hard followers. (CHECK SCREENSHOTS). One day Scrolling on my WhatsApp messages I get disturbing messages from a Lady introducing herself as Jane Mwangi, texting from Nigeria trying to open up to me that her life is at the edge. Sending me photos of her devastated self, telling me that her family views her as an outcast and she's at the Verge of Committing Suicide. My interest to help her began when she tried to remind me that we went to the same School. As a Christian I knew prayers alone were not enough and I promised her I would do anything to make sure I pay her flight back home. I knew my husband amechoka kusaidia hawa watu but I was still pushing him to pay for a Stranger a flight from Nigeria to Nairobi as I tried to see how I can rent for her a servants quarter to start her life. My husband was hesitant and kept telling me to pray before anything lakini Diana ni Nani na Karoho kake ku'try kusaidia mtu😭 So when she got to Kenya,my filming schedules were tight for a meeting. She contacted me severally but eventually, I welcomed her to my home 🤦♀️. With babies at home, we wouldn't have talked much,I opted we go to two rivers Mall. I noticed she was high and because She told me things are not Okey; I suggested to buy her food but she insisted on drinking which for me didn't go well but anyway, I let her be. She started telling me of how she has been living in a Brothel and alot on how she's been in contact with ritualistic stuff. I ended up Postponing the meeting to another day because we couldn't discuss anything constructive while She was drunk. We got home and I organised a cab and To my Surprise this lady had come with a suitcase(I hadn't seen it, nanny opened for her) ata nilidhania ameamua Kuhamia Kwangu 🤔 Haiya! and instead of going with her Suitcase she leaves it; ati Kesho nataka…. #PART_2 IN THE NEXT POST
She added that they could not talk something constructive as the lady was drunk and they had to postpone the meeting. She revealed that Jane had come with a suitcase and left it at her house for two weeks and never bothered to call or respond to her messages.
She went on to state that she did not know that Jane had a motive behind all the crying for help while she insisted on leaving her bag at her compound without wanting her to check what was inside.
She went on to stress out that she could never stoop that low to steal three bags worth Ksh. 1,000 each while the money she sent her and bought her drinks was more than enough to pay house rent somewhere. She cautioned Jane to stop being a comedian as she could not be bitter with an innocent person and desperate at the same time.
#PART_2 Haiya! and instead of going with her Suitcase she leaves it; ati Kesho nataka Kukuonyesha Biashara yangu _You know this days you can't trust anyone in a world where people are framed for drug trafficking…But weirdly a person who was to come back the next day goes quiet for more than a week. The last Conversation was please pay for my Uber and i asked her kama alifika she didnt respond just after Kupokea Mpesa 🤔. So after 2 weeks is when she calls my Nanny coz she was at the gate and was denied entry. Again! She had no money for Transport back, that's why she needed to see Me; but if I'm not in, I'm not in. Helping You was optional not Mandatory Alar! AFRO CINEMA =>> When the Security sent the bag to her she Opens and says Two Bags are missing; Excuse Me, My Compound is full of CCTV surveillance and no one Cared to know whether you had left Bags or Bombs!! And for Security reasons thats why the suitcase has been taken to Banana Police station. Surely; With all this stories you're creating, innocent me, I didnt know you had a motive behind all this while you insisted to leave your bag at my compound without wanting us to confirm what it was carrying.. in your 'last minute' rush. But for God's sake you mean I can stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each, while pesa tuu nilikulipia Drinks na your Ubers was worth a house rent Somewhere?? 🤦♀️ Don't be a Comedian you can't be bitter with an innocent person and desperate for help at the same time. Anyway thanks for making me Trend Nimeongeza interactions na followers Kibao I'll be hitting 1M sooooon! 😉 all In all Nakuombea mazuri, May God Bless you if that's how you Chose to pay back 😘🙏 #NIMEOGOPABINADAMU #YOU'REAHOAX #NIJIKUTESIKUINGINE
Diana stated that helping her was optional and not mandatory. She went on to state that her house is full of CCTV surveillance and that Jane’s bag is at Banana Police Station for security reasons.