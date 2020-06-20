Home Entertainment Don’t link my name with Machakos teenage pregnancies – Popular Kamba singer...
Entertainment

Don’t link my name with Machakos teenage pregnancies – Popular Kamba singer Katombi hits back at Ezekiel Mutua

By Alfred Kiura
Popular Kamba singer Katombi has fired back at self-proclaimed moral cop Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua after he linked his name and other famous Kamba artists to the recent high number of teenage pregnancies in Machakos County.

The Kisinga-Kilumi singer took to his social media page to criticize the KFCB boss stating that he was not from Machakos. He added that the name Katombi has a different meaning in Kamba when compared to Swahili.

He went on to mention that artists struggled to make their names when they were starting their musical journey before asking Ezekiel Mutua if the Kamba songs were the reason teenage girls were pregnant in the whole country. He added that Mutua was just jealous.

“Woke up to this.. kwanza kwetu sio Machakos, second nitawa katombi na mimi sio mswahili na katombi ama kutomba sio matusi kikamba.. utindaa ulikiliile band sya akamba niki.. we struggled to make these names known.. hizi nyimbo bado ndio zimefanya watoto pregnant kisumu, siaya, nairobi and the whole country? Kana wi director wausisya mbathi sya kikamba pekee? Kimena, kiweu na kiima. Typical mkamba. Shame on you,” he wrote.

Kisinga is the band leader of Nguuni Lovers and hails from Kitui County. The name Katombi is derived from a Kamba word ‘Kutomba’ and according to the Kamba dictionary, it means ‘Bouncing’ hence having a different meaning from the Swahili word.

Recently, a report from Kenya Health Information System shocked the whole country when it revealed that 4,000 teenage girls had gotten pregnant in the past five months in Machakos County averaging a total of more than 28 girls being impregnated per day.

Ezekiel Mutua went on to accuse Kamba singers stating that their dirty songs and stage names were the reason that the teenage girls were pregnant.

He claimed that a survey done by KFCB on the effects of vulgar vernacular music on the youth captured the reality of teenage pregnancies and Machakos County topped for vulgarity.

