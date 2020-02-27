Home Entertainment Dunia ina mambo. Woman calls Maina claiming she is ok with hubby...
Dunia ina mambo. Woman calls Maina claiming she is ok with hubby getting dropped at home at night

By Connie Mukenyi
Marriage is one of the oldest institutions, but again, one of the toughest to ever exist. A woman called into the Maina and King’ang’i show yesterday, revealing weird details of her marriage.

According to her, every day, her husband is dropped home by different women. She claims she understands as her hubby works in a company with many female coworkers.

What is even more surprising is the man gets dropped at late hours of the night sometimes at past midnight.

However, the woman told Maina she is perfectly ok with it. According to her, the husband does not have a car, and so he is justified to the weird behavior.

She revealed she sometimes cooks supper for the women.

According to her, the man gained her trust since it was not one woman dropping him off. If it were just one specific woman involved, she would doubt him.

She claims she knows he can not do many women per day.

Colleagues breaking relationships

This revelation sparked conversations. Many callers called in the Morning Classic Show giving out their experiences.

A particular man revealed he is suspecting his wife of cheating.

According to him, he always sees his wife dropped every day by different men at home. The wife does not still know he is watching as they live on the fourth floor. He usually goes by the window and watches her as she alights.

He revealed whenever he finds his wife home; she tells him she got off work early, so she wasn’t dropped.

The heartbroken man told Maina he felt sad. However, he did not want to seek King’ang’ i’s opinion. He claimed King’ang’ i will sugarcoat the situation and heartbreak him.

Ano

Government workers chewing other people’s wives

While colleagues seem as vultures to relationships, there is a worse breed consisting of old government workers.

A male caller explained to Maina that his wife used to get chewed by an old government worker.

According to him, she worked in a parastatal. Whenever he confronted her, she claimed the men dropping her are colleagues.

However, one day he found her on a male colleague’s laps. He admits he was foolish to fall for her trap and forgive her.

However, the joy was short-lived as she started cheating with a government officer.

It was after this revelation that Maina and King’ang’i commented about how they need to address old government workers.

The caller joked the men married a long time ago and felt the rush to enjoy with younger women.

He asked Maina to instruct old government employees to stop chewing on other men’s properties.

