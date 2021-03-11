Elsa Majimbo urges Kenyans to avoid using Kenya airways after they lost her luggage

Elsa Majimbo has urged Kenyans to avoid using Kenya airways during their travels.

She posted the message on Twitter hours after the airline confessed to having left her luggage in another country because of the heavy weight of the celebrity’s belongings.

Elsa had jetted back to Kenya after spending days abroad engaging in business deals with US companies.

She was annoyed with the Kenyan airways staff since they failed to inform her that her luggage wouldn’t fit the aeroplane assigned.

Additionally, miss Majimbo waited for luggage for thirty minutes before she was told that she wouldn’t be carrying her belongings home.

The sarcastic comedian reported that the airlines never issued an apology in regards to the matter.

She complained about the size of the aeroplane, saying that it looked like a domestic flight plane.

“Today morning, Kenya airways left my luggage in another country cause the weight couldn’t enter the plane. What!! I was told this after I waited for my bags for 30 minutes.No apologies were issued. The plane was incredibly small; it looked like a domestic flight one. I would not recommend this airline tbh. For travellers, avoid it if you can,” wrote Elsa Majimbo.

Elsa’s disappointment comes a day after she announced that she won the ‘Forbes women Africa ‘entertainer of the year award’.

Elsa, who has been in the game for only a year, was picked alongside Liberia’s former women president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Olympic champion Hellen Obiri from Kenya.

The winners were announced on March 9th during a two day online virtual summit that coincided with International women’s day.

Elsa Majimbo’s popularity has spread worldwide, and it has helped her land enviable endorsement deals.

She recently worked with ‘Gucci’ and ‘Valentino’ two of the US market’s most prominent fashion brands.

She was also the first young Kenyan to be featured on the cover of Teen Vogue magazine.