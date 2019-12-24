Home Entertainment Eric Omondi and Loyiso Madinga on stage
Entertainment

Eric Omondi and Loyiso Madinga on stage

By Affaxerd Cheruiyot
picture of Loyiso Madinga and Eric Omondi

Apparently, everyone is determined to end the year not only with style but also with memories. This explains why most roads are leading to Kigali, Rwanda where Africa’s best will be taking the stage. On the night December 29th, South Africa’s Loyiso Madinga and the Kenyan multi-award winning star Eric Omondi will be performing live at the Kigali Marriot Hotel. The two most hilarious comedy men will be in for one of the biggest comedy show in Rwanda ‘Seka Live’ where they are set to grace the event.

According to the host and event organizer, Arthur Nkusi, the event is meant to let Rwanda have a glimpse of African’s rich comedy. In his statement to the New Times, the Mr. Arthur said:

“Eric Omondi and Loyiso Madinga will grace the comedy show as we want Rwandans to have a taste of Africa’s comedy during the festive season and we promise the best comedy show.”

He also said the aim of the event was not only to give to give comedy lovers a sensational time but also to provide a platform for their local upcoming comedians in the Seka rising stars.

”The show will focus on showcasing new talents, by providing a platform for aspiring young Rwandan comedians,” said Mr. Arthur.

The South African Loyiso Madinga is a well-known comedian both in South Africa and internationally as he has appeared a couple of times in Trevor Noah’s Daily show.

On the other hand, the Kenya’s finest; Eric Omondi is a familiar figure in Rwanda as he has performed in a number in the country. The comedian has also performed in other shows both local and international including the renowned Churchill show.

The tickets for the event will be 10,000 Frw for regular seats and 20,000 Frw for the VIP seats. There shall also be a 2-days promotion of Rwf  5000, that is already available at the event’s website.

 

Previous article“I am about to risk it all,” says Femi One

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

“I am about to risk it all,” says Femi One

Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
The feminine gengetone hit maker, Pilau Njeri alias Femi one on 22nd December left tongues wiggling after her shocking revelation. The artist came out...
Read more
Entertainment

Artists Taking their Imagination to the Next Level

Fredrick Musila -
Kenyan artists have taken their imagination to the next level and are looking to beautify the City of Nairobi. As the county is hesitant...
Read more
Entertainment

Entertainment Stars we Have Probably Forgotten by Now

Fredrick Musila -
The Kenyan industry has been full of controversies, breakups, makeups, and entertainment gossips since time and again. We notice rising stars from both the...
Read more
11,552FansLike
2,903FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Eric Omondi and Loyiso Madinga on stage

Entertainment Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Apparently, everyone is determined to end the year not only with style but also with memories. This explains why most roads are leading to...
Read more

“I am about to risk it all,” says Femi One

Entertainment Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
The feminine gengetone hit maker, Pilau Njeri alias Femi one on 22nd December left tongues wiggling after her shocking revelation. The artist came out...
Read more

Early Heavy Traffic Snarl-up along the Busy Thika Road Resolved

News Fredrick Musila -
Traffic is back to normal on the busy Thika superhighway. Today morning, traffic was affected, and heavy traffic was witnessed on the ever-busy highway. Motorists...
Read more

15 Construction Firms Banned for Low-grade Jobs

Local news Laiza Maketso -
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has confirmed blacklisting of 15 road construction firms, for failure to deliver promptly and producing...
Read more

How did Kenya Power steal millions?

News Wambui Wariahe -
A group of Kenya power staff managed to swindle millions of shillings from unsuspecting customers. When customers complained about inflated bills, all they met...
Read more

Increased Motorcycle Accidents this December

News Fredrick Musila -
With the sharp rise in motorcycle accidents every day, road users are continually being advised to take precautions no matter the situation. The country...
Read more

Doctors Down their Tools at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital

News Fredrick Musila -
Enough has been heard on the news of how public health workers refuse to go back to work because of poor management issues, terrible...
Read more

Flights of Success: Meet Top KCSE girl who used to fly to school

News Edwin Ginni -
Long’al Chepengat Maureen emerged number seven  in the 2019 KCSE results The distance from her home in West Pokot to her former school,...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke