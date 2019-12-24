Eric Omondi and Loyiso Madinga on stage

Apparently, everyone is determined to end the year not only with style but also with memories. This explains why most roads are leading to Kigali, Rwanda where Africa’s best will be taking the stage. On the night December 29th, South Africa’s Loyiso Madinga and the Kenyan multi-award winning star Eric Omondi will be performing live at the Kigali Marriot Hotel. The two most hilarious comedy men will be in for one of the biggest comedy show in Rwanda ‘Seka Live’ where they are set to grace the event.

According to the host and event organizer, Arthur Nkusi, the event is meant to let Rwanda have a glimpse of African’s rich comedy. In his statement to the New Times, the Mr. Arthur said:

“Eric Omondi and Loyiso Madinga will grace the comedy show as we want Rwandans to have a taste of Africa’s comedy during the festive season and we promise the best comedy show.”

He also said the aim of the event was not only to give to give comedy lovers a sensational time but also to provide a platform for their local upcoming comedians in the Seka rising stars.

”The show will focus on showcasing new talents, by providing a platform for aspiring young Rwandan comedians,” said Mr. Arthur.

The South African Loyiso Madinga is a well-known comedian both in South Africa and internationally as he has appeared a couple of times in Trevor Noah’s Daily show.

On the other hand, the Kenya’s finest; Eric Omondi is a familiar figure in Rwanda as he has performed in a number in the country. The comedian has also performed in other shows both local and international including the renowned Churchill show.

The tickets for the event will be 10,000 Frw for regular seats and 20,000 Frw for the VIP seats. There shall also be a 2-days promotion of Rwf 5000, that is already available at the event’s website.