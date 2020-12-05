Home Entertainment Eric Omondi flouts NMS orders in Lavington property row
EntertainmentNews

Eric Omondi flouts NMS orders in Lavington property row

By Stanley Kasee

Comedian Eric Omondi has defied the orders issued by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in a property row in Lavington estate, Nairobi.

In a video posted on his social media accounts on Saturday, December 5, the comedian repainted the gate to his multi-million studio and also set up cameras on the premises.

The gate had been branded illegal with a big X red mark painted across the entrance.

In the video, Eric says that they have placed cameras all over the premises to catch the criminals because only thieves operate at night.

He also noted that no one called or gave him notice to evacuate the premises insisting that they cannot leave the property as it is the home of Kenyan talent.

The self-proclaimed king of comedy claimed that NMS closed down his studios on Monday, November 30.

He alleged that the General Mohamed Badi-led agency had targeted his studios because they were located in a residential area.

The comedian vowed to stay put and asked NMS to clean his gate, and gave the agency 24 hours to send him a written apology.

Responding to the artist’s remarks, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services  Spokesperson Rose Gakuo said that they are handling the matter and will issue a statement in a short while.

This comes barely a month after the multi-million studio was unveiled by the comedian, where he disclosed that it was under the Big Tyme Entertainment umbrella.

According to Eric, the studio will be used not only to market his work but also to promote both veteran and upcoming artists.

The former Churchill Show comedian further stated that it is part of his plan to cement Kenya’s creative industry in the world.

The studios were renamed after legends in the comedy industry; Daniel Ndambuki (Churchill), Benson Karira alias Mzee Ojwang and Mary Khavere, popularly known as Mama Kayai.

Related news

Senator admitted in ICU, family denies he was found with a woman, viagra

News Connie Mukenyi -
Machakos County Senator Hon. Boniface Mutinda Kabaka is fighting for his life at the ICU after allegedly spending time with a woman in a...
Read more

Raila dismisses Ruto’s calls for consensus, tells him he’s too late

News Tracy Aime -
ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto's calls for consensus. He noted that the fate of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2020...
Read more

Senate committee demands probe in 2007/08 PEV victims compensation funds

News Chuoyo Protus -
The National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity committee has called for an audit into how resettlement funds for 2007/08 PEV were utilized. In a report to...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Uhuru launches Covid-19 recovery plan, commissions ‘Africa’s tallest building’ in Hurlingham

Health Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, December 4, launched the County Government post-Covid-19 socio-economic recovery plan that will be implemented over a period of 3...
Read more

Bridget Achieng reveals real reason why Frasha is trying to make...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Punit music group member Frasha has been very vocal in terms of seeking justice for Shanty; the teenager who passed away at Nai fest...
Read more

Biden asks US Congress to act to tackle the job crisis

World kenyan -
Biden asks the US Congress to take action to tackle the job crisis Image: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH...
Read more

My relationship with President Uhuru is not subject of any discussion...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto has made it clear that the relationship between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta is not a subject of any discussion. The...
Read more

We shall concede defeat and move on if referendum fails –...

News Alfred Kiura -
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Friday 4 December 2020 promised to concede defeat and move on if Kenyans vote against...
Read more

Ford Kenya Party Leader, Moses Wetangula, asks for more changes to...

Politics Chuoyo Protus -
Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula has called for changes to the BBI report before holding the referendum. Speaking at the party's headquarters in Nairobi,...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke