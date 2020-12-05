Eric Omondi flouts NMS orders in Lavington property row

Comedian Eric Omondi has defied the orders issued by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in a property row in Lavington estate, Nairobi.

In a video posted on his social media accounts on Saturday, December 5, the comedian repainted the gate to his multi-million studio and also set up cameras on the premises.

The gate had been branded illegal with a big X red mark painted across the entrance.

In the video, Eric says that they have placed cameras all over the premises to catch the criminals because only thieves operate at night.

He also noted that no one called or gave him notice to evacuate the premises insisting that they cannot leave the property as it is the home of Kenyan talent.

The self-proclaimed king of comedy claimed that NMS closed down his studios on Monday, November 30.

He alleged that the General Mohamed Badi-led agency had targeted his studios because they were located in a residential area.

The comedian vowed to stay put and asked NMS to clean his gate, and gave the agency 24 hours to send him a written apology.

Responding to the artist’s remarks, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Spokesperson Rose Gakuo said that they are handling the matter and will issue a statement in a short while.

This comes barely a month after the multi-million studio was unveiled by the comedian, where he disclosed that it was under the Big Tyme Entertainment umbrella.

According to Eric, the studio will be used not only to market his work but also to promote both veteran and upcoming artists.

The former Churchill Show comedian further stated that it is part of his plan to cement Kenya’s creative industry in the world.

The studios were renamed after legends in the comedy industry; Daniel Ndambuki (Churchill), Benson Karira alias Mzee Ojwang and Mary Khavere, popularly known as Mama Kayai.