Eric Omondi reveals wedding plans with Chantel Grazioli.

Award-winning Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has come out to reveal his wedding plans with his girlfriend Chantal Juliet Grazioli.

In an episode on Churchill Show dubbed Eric’s Journey with Kenya’s father of comedy Daniel Churchill Ndambuki, the reigning King of Comedy in Africa was asked about his wedding plans and he cunningly answered that every wedding is held on Saturdays.

“Harusi zinakuanga Saturday. Mingi zao zinakuanga Saturday. Ukienda hapo Karen kuna harusi mingi sana. Harusi yangu ni harusi ya wakenya. Unaeza weka ile kitu ya watu kutuma tuchange kitu ikuwe ni marriage yetu wote. Chantel ako poa,” he cheekily responded.

Eric and Chantal were the celebrity couple when the two revealed that they were dating about five years ago. Eric went far and beyond to make sure his girlfriend was the envy of town by pulling stunts that made other Kenyan men jealous. He once erected a big billboard and hired Kenya’s finest dancing crew F.B.I at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to welcome Chantal from Italy.

However, they later broke up with Chantal citing work differences as the reason for the breakup. However, the former Churchill Show comedian later denied ever breaking up with his Italian girlfriend claiming that she had gone back to Italy to study. He went on to call her over the phone on live television calling her “babe.”

This year, two were seen in bed getting cozy with each other as they listened to Otile Brown and Sanaipei Tande’s hit song dubbed Aiyana. Recently Chantel wrote a beautiful happy birthday message to the Big Tyme Entertainment C.E.O. In the message, Chantal stated that the two have come from far and have had their ups and downs but they always manage to fix things.

She thanked Eric for always supporting her in everything that she does, adding that she is always proud of him. She went to state the Eric will always be her redheaded mess and her best friend.

Eric has one kid with former Citizen TV Prime time news anchor Jacque Maribe.

