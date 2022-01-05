Eric Omondi Vows To Ensure High Pay For Artists Performing In Concerts (Screenshot)

After a successful event at the carnivore on 31st December last year, Eric Omondi has once again reiterated his sentiments on changing the local music industry & it’s artists. The jester has not only spearheaded a positive mindset for the industry, but has also lived up to his words-as seen at the NRG Wave concert; where Kenyan artists were curtain raises for by International artists. Sometime back, it would be the direct opposite.

Either way, Eric Omondi is progressing with his fight for the Kenyan music industry. This time, he has gone for the payments that artists should receive when called to perform in an event.

Eric’s list comprises of A & B listed artists; who shouldn’t be receiving less than Ksh 400,000 in one event.

In his detailed post, he wrote

”Please be NOTIFIED that this YEAR I will PERSONALLY SCRUTINISE every detail of Every EVENT!!! I want to know how much ARTISTS are paid. I want to ensure that Every ARTIST is paid 70 PERCENT of their money PRIOR and 30 PERCENT on the day of the Event before the EVENT. Every A LIST Artist must be paid not less than Ksh 600,000. By A LIST I mean the following. NADIA MUKAMI – KSH 600,000

KHALIGRAPH JONES 1.5 MILLION

OTILE BROWN – KSH 1.5 MILLION

NYASHINSKI – KSH 1.5 MILLION

SAUTI SOL – KSH 2.8 MILLION All the B LIST Artist must be paid not less than KSH 450,000. i.e Ethic, Trio Mio etc.

All EVENTS MUST BE HEADLINED BY A KENYAN ARTIST Whether BEYONCE is performing or not!!!”

Eric continued to add that security is also compulsory to them;

”SECURITY MUST Be PROVIDED for all ARTIST. A World CLASS BACKSTAGE FOR All ARTIST is NON NEGOTIABLE. By MANAGEMENT”



