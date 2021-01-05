Eric Omondi finally weds winner of his wife material show Carol (Bandbeca)

Africa King of Comedy Eric Omondi has finally tied the knot with talented musician Carol Kamweru of Bandbeca.

The two said yes to each other in a beautiful private ceremony on Tuesday, January 5th, two weeks after Carol was officially declared the material show winner.

The bride and groom have shared beautiful moments of the wedding with their fans on their social media timelines.

The wedding was a garden ceremony and was graced with both parties’ very few close friends and family. Carol Kamweru was escorted down the aisle by her parents, both clad in blue(mom) and white (dad).

Her parents have been very supportive of the union between the two and did not fail to give their blessings despite the nature of the relationship.

Carol’s best maid was her fellow band member Becky, who also competed on the wife material show.

Despite not winning the competition, Becky revealed she has no hard feelings for her friend and is excited about Carol’s new life chapter.

There were a few famous attendees at the wedding ceremony, including Eric Omondi’s younger brother, Fred, event Mc Antonio, Churchill show comedian Butita and Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu.

Although Eric Omondi used a very unconventional way to get a life partner, he declared his immense love for Carol Kamweru, stating that he cannot wait to spend eternity with her and make beautiful babies.

On the other hand, Carol referred to Eric as the love of her life, thanking him for changing her life for the better.

“I’ve married the love of my life, Carol. I promise to love you and cherish you for the rest of our lives. I couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone else. And just like that, Nigga gone. ” wrote Eric Omondi.

Eric Omondi’s previous relationship

Comedian Eric Omondi had been single for a long time before deciding to look for his soulmate through a reality show.

He had previously been dating Italian businesswoman Chantal Graziolli before parting ways over an undisclosed matter.

The two, however, have kept their friendship intact, and Chantal has been traveling to Kenya from time to time to visit Eric.