Home Entertainment Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with 'uliza kiatu' performance at Voice...
Entertainment

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at Voice of Germany

By Nina Blak
Eugene asira
Germany based Eugene Asira performing on the Voice Germany.

A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice of Germany blind singing competition surfaced.

Despite being in a foreign country, the young man made it evident that he is a proud Kenyan by performing the hit song ‘uliza kiatu’ composed by H_art the band.

The song took everyone by surprise, and it’s uniqueness swept the curious judges of their feet.

The young man’s raw talent saw him qualify for the auditions and he will now continue raising the Kenyan flag as a contestant in the talent competition.

The news of Eugene Asira’s successful audition was shared on social media by one of his friends Max Okello who was extremely proud of his friend’s achievement.

“This is my good friend @eugeneasiraofficial who is a Kenyan but lives in Germany. He made it to the voice Germany and ooh I am beyond proud. He performed our very own #Ulizakiatu hit song by the coolest band in Kenya @h_arttheband and guess how many chairs turned, yes four,” he wrote in excitement.

Eugene Asira is a song-cover artist as seen in the videos he shares on his Youtube channel and Instagram pages.

His unique bass voice gives taste to many songs he does.

Coupled with his upcoming singing career, Eugene is a fitness enthusiast and trainer.

View this post on Instagram

Game face. 😎 #gymlife #justdoit

A post shared by Eugene Asira (@eugeneasiraofficial) on

This fact is evident from the young man’s ripped, muscular body and his social media accounts which he mainly highlights his fitness journey.

Despite being a Kenyan, Eugene Asira has his life established in Germany where currently lives with his wife Susan Asira and daughter.

Many Kenyans rooting for Eugene Asira’s success in the Voice singing competition.

The Voice is one of the biggest singing competitions worldwide, having spread its wings from America where it is broadcasted on NBC to Europe.

