Ex-Tahidi High actor Shirleen Wangari opens up on her thriving company

Wangari, popularly known as Shish, has been working behind the scenes to build her company and now has enough time on her hands to get back to acting.

“I am yet to get to my highest point as an actress; I have been paying too much attention to building my company, which finally has contracts. Now I can refocus again as an actress,” she told The Standard in a recent interview.

She said that after leaving the popular Tahidi High show, she began taking part in international productions.

Some of the projects the actress worked on include MTV Shuga, The First Grader, Captain of Nakara, Lost in Africa, Sense8, Wazi FM, Varshita and Peponi, a Tanzanian film that is yet to premiere.

After the international productions well ran dry, Wangari focused on establishing Blackwell, her film company.

“I had seen the grand side of filmmaking and I was not willing to settle for less; I just did not know how tough it would be to build a film company. Now I know,” she explained.

Wangari is currently working on an original film for Mnet which her company is producing in Mombasa.

“Another is a co-production with Untitled Films in South Africa of a post-apocalyptic film set in 2037 after the worst heatwave hit the world, killing 80 per cent of the population,” she disclosed.

Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation recently shortlisted the project for financing.

Shish is also working with the Kenyan Film Commission which has funded a film based on Fort Jesus, one of Kenya’s most popular historical sites.