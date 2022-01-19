Fans Call Out Nadia Mukami For Using Old Photos To Cover Up Pregnancy- She Responds (Screenshot)

By now, everyone is convinced that Nadia Mukami is pregnant for his boyfriend Arrow Bwoy. The genesis of the revelation was spearheaded by Jalang’o, who admonished Nadia to stop concealing her pregnancy from the public. The Langata constituency MP aspirant stated that he noticed Nadia Mukami’s growing bump when she visited him at his home with her boyfriend Arrow Bwoy.

”Nadia awache kuvaa sweater Wacha mimba itoke. (Nadia should stop wearing sweaters. She should unveil the pregnancy). You know they, Nadia and her boyfriend Arrow Bwoy, met me at home and I saw the tummy protruding..”

Nadia Vs Jalang’o

Nadia Mukami was displeased by Jalang’os exposè and reprimanded him over the same, terming him as a disrespectful person.

”I made this video to address Jalang’o…No matter the situation, if you invite me it means you trust me enough. Imagine if I went and took photos with your kids and post them online? You have never posted them and I respect that because that is your private space…”

Nadia Vs Fans

After all these shenanigans, Nadia is vulnerable to trolls on every post she makes on her Instagram. Her most recent post has made her lock horns with fans who have called her out for using her old photos to cover up for her pregnancy. Below are some of the reactions and response from Nadia;



