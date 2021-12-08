Former Nation Journalist Brian Osweta lands new job at BBC

In an update shared via his social media pages, Osweta announced that he is glad to be the latest addition to the BBC Africa team.

“His Grace has, is and will always be sufficient for me. Thank you Jesus! You deserve all the glory. Truly it has been a year of Great Expansion,” wrote Brian Osweta.

The journalist announced his exit from Nation Media on December 6, 2021, after working at the Kimathi street placed media house for one year. He thanked the Nation Media management for giving him an opportunity to work with them.

“I am extremely grateful to @NationAfrica #NationNewsplex for all the opportunities, and growth I have experienced during my time here (it truly is one of the best training grounds for journalists). Today,1 yr later, I leave well-equipped and prepared to face my next assignment,” reads Oswta’s Exit message.

At Nation, Osweta was a data journalist attached to the data journalism desk.

“I work as a data journalist at the data journalism desk (Newsplex). The role involves conceptualising and executing data driven projects that lead to compelling and in depth stories,” reads his LinkedIn Profile.

In November, ex-NTV Presenter Victor Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years, joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.

“I am pleased to announce that Victor Kiprop and Sara Adam are today joining the coolest team in the hub as Business Journalists.