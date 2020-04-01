God is my sponsor – Tanasha Donna shouts after reports of being bought house by “new catch”

Kenyan singer and former radio show host Tanasha Donna has come out to speak after reports went round that the new mansion she was moving into had been bought by her “latest catch” after breaking up with Tanzanian superstar singer Diamond Platnumz.

The Gere songbird took to her Insta stories to express her displeasure with the way women are judged after working hard to accomplish something in their lives only to be told they could not have done it without the help of a man.

“Ain’t it sad how women can’t accomplish something big on her own with hard work, dedication, brand positioning with the help of a good team without the media associating your success to other men. Woman buys a car or opens a business; public perception she must be dating a sponsor/rich guy,” read part of her post.

She went on to ask why a woman can’t be associated with her own success after landing a big deal that got her the money. She asked why sexism still exists in the 21st century as it makes it a sad world to live in. She concluded by adding that God was her sponsor.

Her comments come days after she revealed that she had just bought a new house at Paradise Villa in Runda. The mother of one recently finally revealed that she indeed broke up with her Diamond Platnumz during an Instagram live chat with her fans.

She said that despite everyone wanting to know what transpired between the star singers, she was not ready to share that kind of information. She explained that it was very personal and everyone had a way of dealing with breakups.

She noted that she will tell her story when the time is right as at the moment she was focusing on what was more important to her.

The Le Vie songstress added that she would be appearing on a cover magazine where she will be telling a bit of her story. Her breakup with the Yope singer has so far been the highlight of the year in East Africa after the Baba Lao singer kept on postponing their wedding dates and disappearing on her.

Many media personalities, however, had already predicted that Diamond would eventually dump the singer who is also a model. Tanasha dropped her first EP this year.