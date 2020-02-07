Home Entertainment Gospel artists Kasolo, Weezdom clash over Peter Blessing
Gospel artists Kasolo, Weezdom clash over Peter Blessing

By Stanley Kasee
Fresh beef has emerged in the gospel industry after Gospel singer Stephen Kasolo exchanged words with weezdom on social media.

It all started when the ‘Kitole’ hit song singer criticized fellow artist Kelvin Bahati over his lawsuit against Peter blessing through a comment on his video.

Kasolo commented on a video of Bahati explaining what had transpired between him and his former signee, Peter Blessing, asking Bahati if he was sure of what he was saying on the video.

Kasolo’s comment appeared to be suggesting that Bahati was not telling the whole truth about the entire issue between them.

Weezdom then took to social media and hit back at Kasolo, calling him a hypocrite.

“You are misleading Peter Blessing, but you don’t know how much it has cost Bahati and I for his music to be heard on air.” He wrote.

Kasolo says he was only advising Bahati to solve their issues away from social media when Weezdom started hurling insults to him.

“Weezdom called me a fool, a village boy and a street kid, and he does not depend on anyone. He doesn’t I am a brand, and I can only bless him.” Kasolo responded.

Speaking in an interview with a local media, Kasolo warned Bahati, popularly known as ‘mtoto wa mama’ against letting his children get cursed by getting upcoming artists arrested because of small issues that can be solved out of court.

“Bahati should bless Peter Blessing and allow other people to support him.” He said.

Kasolo did not leave the interview without giving Weezdom a shot.

“Weezdom called me a regional singer. He said I should respect Nairobi artists. Tell him I’m a well-known artist, and I have done collaborations with more prominent artists like Rose Muhando, who is even bigger than Bahati. “He said.

In a video posted on Youtube, the EMB boss explains why he had to take legal action against Peter Blessing.

According to Bahati, the upcoming artist quit EMB without terminating his contract and took to social media to announce his exit to the public.

‘Mtoto wa mama’ laid low and even stopped his lawyers from taking legal actions against Peter.

Peter then served him with a letter demanding a lump sum of Sh1 Million as royalties from the songs he had done while still in EMB.

This letter, according to Bahati, is among the things that prompted him to take legal actions against Peter.

