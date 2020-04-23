Gospel rapper Eko Dydda released from forced quarantine days after he highlighted their plight at KMTC.

Celebrated award-winning gospel rapper Eko Dydda is now with his family after being released from forced quarantine at the KMTC Quarantine Centre.

This comes days after the Vidole rapper revealed what Kenyans are going through at the quarantine center.

While speaking to Radio Jambo’s presenter Massawe Japanni, the renowned rapper stated that they had not been tested for the Coronavirus since they were placed into mandatory quarantine.

He went on to state that there are no measures to ensure people do not mingle. He added that people felt as if they had been taken from where they were safe to a danger zone.

“Infact ata nakwambia it’s even worse here because most of us are mingling. Watu wanamingle tu. Wasee wako wa rooms wanapiga story. Like in kama wasee wametolewa mahali ungekuwa safe ukiwa kwenu. Unajua hao ata ukimingle nao ni watu unaquarantine nao kwa nyumba. Now here ni watu kutoka different places,” he added.

After his release, the rapper took to his Instagram page to update his fans. He added that he was now free and happy to be with his family.

In a live interview with Citizen TV news anchor Wahiga Mwaura, Eko Dydda’s phone snatched as he gave an update of his stay at the KMTC. A male voice was heard from the background demanding his phone. The news anchor later stated that he had tried to reach him but it seemed as if his phone had been switched off.

Eko Dydda’s story came to light after Human Activist and photographer Boniface Mwangi highlighted what had led to the arrest of the father of two. In a lengthy post, the former Starehe Constituency Member of Parliament aspirant narrated that the rapper had been arrested as he tried to beat the curfew while on his way from after getting his wife Sylvia Dydda medicine.

Eko Dydda spent a night behind police cells before his wife came the next morning to post his bail. He was later called back to the police station before he was re-arrested before being taken to KMTC.