Gospel singer Bahati lands ambassadorial deal

By Alfred Kiura
Bahati has landed a new ambassadorial job.

Gospel artist Bahati has started the New Year on a higher note after landing a deal as the official Indomie Noodles Brand Ambassador.

The talented singer, EMB Records President and a father of two took to social media to announce the news to his fans who in return left congratulatory messages.

Bahati pens new ambassadorial deal with Indomie Noodles.

“GLORY TO GOD!!!  #BAHATI I JUST SIGNED AS THE OFFICIAL INDOMIE_NODDLES BRAND AMBASSADOR 🙏🙏 YearOfTheLord #BrandAmbassador #NewDeal” 🔥

Below are some of the congratulatory messages from fans and other celebrities.

timelessnoelCongrats ASEMBO!!! DIS YEAR ni ile YEAR”

holydavemuthengifrom glory to glory. 👏 You’re always on the move. Keep going!”

dkkwenyebeatCongratulations”

nickmutumaMore wins captain B”

flo.mashAll the best to you and your family.”

eugeneeugoGreater things loading congratulations 🎊”

gl.adys7593Congrats”

samuel_maingi_ndegwaCongrats….its indeed the lord’s doing”

Bahati is also the Zoe men lotion brand ambassador.

 The singer is also a Brand Ambassador of Zoe men lotion. He also has his own show dubbed Bahati Reality Show. He is known song hit songs such as Lover, Itakuwa Sawa, Kuchu Kuchu, Barua Mapenzi, Mama, Visa Siku ya Kwanza among other songs.

