Hakuna haja ya Tala. Affordable places to treat your girl this valentines

By Connie Mukenyi
places to go this valentines
Karura forest

Valentines day is just around the corner. While some men are preparing on what to gift their loved ones, others are planning on an alleged ‘men’s conference’.

Anyway, we all know even with all the hype you will still treat your ladies and ignore the memes.

Treating ladies is a difficult task as you need to appear both classy and still be able to afford the treatment.

With that in mind, here are affordable places where you and you’re loved can go to mark and celebrate the day.

Twende Karura, Arboretum or Fourteen Falls?

A picnic site at a natural setting is always romantic.

You can bring with you food and a Maasai leso to spread on the ground.

Karura has tons of activities that you and your bae can do. Activities range from riding bikes to taking romantic walks down the trodden path.

You will need to pay KSH 150 for a suitable designated picnic site. This payment does not include the entrance fee or parking fees.

You will an additional KSH 100 for the entrance fee (Karura, Fourteen falls)

Fourteen falls is packed with all of mother natures blessings. Clean, fresh air and relaxing moving water.

You can always decide to cross over and hike to the top. From there you can enjoy the view of neighbouring surroundings.

perfect natural place for valentines
Fourteen falls.

Twende 7D films

Taking your partner to watch a 7D movie would be one of the best valentines gifts.

7D involves seeing short clips for about 15 minutes using the7D glasses. The glasses, affect, and while the film is playing, you tend to feel immersed in whatever is happening in the movie.

Most of these films involve roller coasters or shooting experiences. They are inexpensive and go for about KSH 250 for a fifteen-minute session.

These films are available in almost all malls.

Image result for 7d movies

Watch regular movies

There will always be an exciting movie you can choose from a cinema around town.

Movie tickets range anywhere from KSH 450 to 700. The price will depend on the location of the cinema and the type of movie.

You will need to purchase two movie tickets and popcorns to keep you busy during the movie.

Movie cinemas are distributed in the majority of the malls around the city.

The Last Village

Contrary to its name, it is the first place you would rush to for a romantic valentines getaway. Located deep in the savannah, the resort packs most of natures goodies.

Couples can enjoy their food while partaking in other physical activities. The resort has many choices to choose from quad bike racing to swimming and swinging.

perfect natural place for valentines
Quad bikes at the park. Image may be subject to Copyright

