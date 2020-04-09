Here is how you can make masks from diapers and sanitary towels – Mercy Kyalo

Masks have become a must-have with the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, most people are in quarantine and have not had the time to go and buy masks. Worry not as Mercy Kyalo has come up with an innovative DIY way to make masks.

Mercy Kyalo, elder sister to Betty Kyalo, owns the Yallo Fashion house, which majors in later products. She uploaded a step by step procedure through the Yallo page on how to create a face mask at home.

All you need for this DIY is either a sanitary towel, a panty liner, or a diaper. These materials are readily available at the supermarket. Whichever material you choose is supposed to act as after in the mask.

According to the government regulations, masks should have three layers; the outer waterproof layer, the filter, and the inner layer.

However, most of the masks sold at the streets do not have filters, with some only having one layer.

The Ministry of Health advises Kenyans to dispose of masks after a maximum of 12 hours in use. However, with Mercy Kyalo’s invention, you can always add that needed air to filter the air.

1st step

From Mercy Kyalo’s demonstration, you can replace the filter in your mask. It is advisable to disinfect your mask and dispose of your filter after use.

Step two and three

Using a pair of scissors, cut the sanitary towel/panty liner/diaper into two halves. You will only need one half per use.

Step four

You will need to remove the sticky part. This part usually is on the underside of the sanitary towel/panty liner that attaches to your undergarments.

Use your scissors to trim off the edges carefully.

Step five

You will need to fold your material into two so that you can fit it into your mask.