Homeboyz Radio fires The Lift Off show hosts after shaming victim thrown off building by online boyfriend

Homeboyz Radio and its parent company Radio Africa Group have fired The Lift Off show hosts Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru (DJ Mfalme), and Neville Muysa with immediate effect after the three blamed a lady going by the name Eunice Wangari for being thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House building by her Facebook boyfriend after she turned down his sexual advances.

In a statement, Homeboyz Radio General Manager Somoina Kimonjino noted that the termination of the trio follows a comprehensive review of the comments made on the station on Thursday 25 March morning, and their subsequent suspension from employment.

“Our partners and listeners will not be surprised by this action to terminate their services as it is the right thing to do,” read part of her statement.

She pointed out that the comments of said erstwhile employees were neither authorized, approved nor cleared with the company nor was the subject discussed and or authorized by the company’s senior leadership.

Kimonjino pointed out that the radio station and the parent company had determined that the conduct of the three show hosts constituted gross misconduct and an egregious breach of the company’s editorial policies.

She explained that the company and its subsidiaries do not condone gender-based violence or any form of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse nor does it subscribe to the view of the three now-former employees.

She assured their listeners and partners that their employees will regularly be trained on media and gender issues, the ethics of reporting on issues of gender-based violence and sexual assault, inclusivity, and diversity.

The termination of the services of the three comes a day after Kimonjoni had announced that they had been suspended for two weeks for their insensitive remarks on Eunice Njeri.

Shaffie Weru and DJ Joe Mflame later issued an apology to their listeners stating that their statements on the unfortunate event were hurtful and could be interpreted by some as encouraging the already ongoing and unacceptable culture of violence against women and girls.

Their remarks angered Kenyans who had called them out for being oblivious at a time when the country is facing an unacceptable culture of violence against women and girls.

Radio Africa Group has since lost East African Breweries (EABL) as one of its advertising partners explaining that the remarks by the trio go against the negative portrayal of women in all its marketing campaigns.