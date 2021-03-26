Homeboyz radio suspends Shaffie Weru and fellow presenters over insensitive remarks

Radio Africa owned station Homeboyz radio has suspended three of their presenters, Shaffie Weru, Neville and Dj Joe Mfalme, for two weeks following the insensitive comments they made on air on March 24th 2021.

The General Manager of the station, Somoina Kimojino, released a press statement through their social media accounts, stating that they made a disciplinary inquiry where they found a justifiable reason to suspend the hosts.

During this suspension period, Homeboyz radio has promised that all the show presenters will undergo mandatory gender awareness sensitization training and training on ethical reporting, especially when it comes to women issues.

“Following our earlier statement today, the disciplinary inquiry on the conduct of Homeboyz presenters has been concluded. The inquiry gave us a justified reason to suspend the presenters with effect from today for two weeks. While on suspension, the presenters, all other Homeboyz team shall undergo gender awareness sensitization training,” read the Homeboyz official statement.

This suspension comes hours after Shaffie Weru and Dj Joe Mfalme released public apologies for victim shaming a crippled 20-year-old lady who was thrown off a 12-floor building for rejecting sexual advances from a man she met on Facebook.

They apologized to the victims family and the country a large for their hurtful comments.

While hosting their morning show ‘The Lift Off’, Shaffie and his fellow presenters believed that women are too loose, cheap and desperate these days that they get themselves into such situations.

Their statements were condemned by citizens countrywide, led by popular radio hosts Linda Nyangweso and Adelle Onyango.

Shaffie Weru was blamed for encouraging violent behaviour among men.

“I’m so embarrassed to work in an organization where 3 men can sit down on a public plaform and victim blame a woman who was thrown off a building because her no was unacceptable. That man was the problem. Tell your boys to stop killing us. Tell men to change their behaviour,”wrote Linda Nyangweso on her twitter account.