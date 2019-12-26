Home Blogging How did Boxing Day Come to Be?
How did Boxing Day Come to Be?

By Laiza Maketso

Have you ever asked yourself about Boxing Day and how the name came to existence? I’m sure from the many interactions, we’ve come across various answers and meaning.

What is the meaning of Boxing Day?

There’re a lot of arguments surrounding the name Boxing Day. In this write-up, you’ll come across a more in-depth explanation that will help understand the day better. However, it’s worth noting that the day has got nothing to do with boxing or fighting.

Boxing Day comes late in December, more of a national Bank Holiday set aside to spend time with loved ones, and eat leftovers from Christmas Day. The day is on the 26th Day of December, with its origin rooted deep in tradition and history.

Why the name Boxing Day

The ambiguous meaning remains a quagmire, but the answers below may satisfy your curiosity, by drawing you near to the purpose.

  • Nautical tradition: When setting sail, great ships would carry with them a sealed box with money for good luck. Later, the boxes would be given to a priest who would share its content with the poor.
  • Refers to charity drives: Traditionally, a box to collect money would be put in church and opened the following day – Boxing Day.
  • Refers to gifts for the holiday: In Britain, a “Christmas box” is a Christmas present name. Traditionally, Boxing Day was set aside for servants to receive gifts from their masters and take it home to their families.

Activities to undertake on Boxing Day

Boxing Day brings family members together; especially those who didn’t get the chance to visit each other over Christmas. In recent years however, things seem to change course with people indulging in activities such as:

  • Food and drinks where guests who pop in have a more relaxed day as compared to Christmas Day
  • In Kenya, Canada, Nigeria, Australia, Hong Kong, and New Zealand, it’s a public holiday for students and people that go to work.
  • In Ireland, the day is also known as St. Stephens Day, where the “Wren Boys” form a parade to collect money for charity.

 

