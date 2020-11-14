Huyo hana nyumba yake – musician exposes Shakilla for clout chasing

Musicians Sheddy Empire have exposed Shakilla for clout chasing further claiming she has no house despite claiming she owns a multi-million house.

The Cheza Chini hit musicians acknowledged they hosted the teen socialite and she did not pay for anything. However, she tarnished their name afterwards despite them helping her.

Shakilla had taken to social media claiming that the thought of living in a bedsitter traumatized her. She further added that she has never lived in a bedsitter as she comes from a well off family.

According to Shakilla, a bedsitter is disgusting since everything is in one place; the kitchen, bedroom, and living room are all combined in one room.

The teen socialite further claimed that she owned an 11 million house that her lovers bought for her.

However, the Ndovu hitmakers feel otherwise. The group bashed Shakillah and called her out for living a fake life.

“Hata hana mahali pa kukaa. Huyo anakaa kuwa na nyumba ya 11million?” one of them quipped while talking to a local tabloid.

Sheddy Empire had hired Shakilla as a video vixen in their song which was allegedly a diss track to Willy Paul. It was during the recording that they hosted Shakilla for three days since she did not have a place to stay.

They further confirmed that Shakilla did not own the ksh 100,000 notes she was parading on social media. According to the genge tone group, they paid her ksh 20,000 to promote their song. However, the 19-year-old did not hold her end of the bargain.

They also released a couple of photos showing a rusty looking Shakilla trying to prepare Ugali and sukuma wiki in the bedsitter.

These photos lit up social media with many netizens questioning Shakilla’s legitimacy. Many wondered how comes she was in a bedsitter yet she claimed to own a multi-million hgh end apartment.