Home Entertainment "I almost serviced my father" - city woman on why she quit...
Entertainment

“I almost serviced my father” – city woman on why she quit prostitution

By Connie Mukenyi
call girls practicing prostitution

For decades, prostitution has survived the passing times and morality shift. It is considered the oldest trade in history.

Abandoning the trade is not a comfortable journey. However, Nancy Njoki (not her real name) underwent an experience that changed her life forever.

Nancy, like many other girls, dreamed of completing school, getting a job and supporting her family.

However, as is the case in most times, her dreams shattered. She moved to Nairobi in search of greener pastures.

Njoki’s aunt took her in. However, Njoki admits they are not immediate relatives.

Nancy reveals she always wondered how her aunt managed to pay bills since she did not have a daytime job.

Unknown to her, Njoki’s aunt was only waiting for the perfect time to recruit her to prostitution.

One day, she called Nancy and explained how she would make money in Nairobi. She felt obliged to listen to her aunt so she could start paying bills and supporting her family.

It was at that moment that Nancy joined prostitution.

Njoki was a prostitute for nine years. She is now thirty-two years old.

Due to desperation, nancy did not have a choice but to join prostitution. However, she convinced herself she was only doing this for a short time before she quit.

Almost got into pekejeng with her dad

Nancy did not know that this job would cause what would be the most significant drift between her and her dad.

On a fateful day, Njoki got up as usual and headed to her workstation.

While she was there, an old client made his way to them. The man was dressed in a cape and big sunglasses making it difficult to identify his face.

Pimps prefer older men since they usually are less demanding and crazy compared to their younger counterparts.

The older man chose Njoki to be his lady of the hour. The duo quickly made their way up to a lodging.

On getting there, Njoki faced the wall as she undressed. The man, on the other hand, removed his cape and stunners.

When Nancy turned around, she recognized the client as her biological dad.

The man stared at her naked daughter before she burst out of the room, crying.

The two never spoke of the event for five years.

The father could not question or even reveal his daughter was in prostitution. On the other hand, Nancy could not condemn her dad for sleeping around as she was also a prostitute.

Even after the two began talking to each other, neither of them has ever mentioned the embarrassing incident.

Previous articleI’ll make tonight your night papi – Naiboi, Avril drop new love song months after online fight

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

I’ll make tonight your night papi – Naiboi, Avril drop new love song months after online fight

Alfred Kiura -
Singer, rapper and producer Naiboi seems to have let bygones be bygones after he featured songbird Avril in his new love song dubbed Rada. A few...
Read more
Entertainment

Why my mother rejected me – Former Tahidi High actress Jackie opens up

Alfred Kiura -
Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia has come out to reveal that her mother rejected her so that she could be accepted into her...
Read more
Entertainment

Sandra Binti Kiziwi speaks after spending seven years in Hong Kong prison

Alfred Kiura -
Sandra Khan, the Tanzanian video vixen who played a deaf lady in Z Anto’s hit song dubbed Binti Kiziwi back in 2007 has revealed...
Read more
15,265FansLike
3,447FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

“I almost serviced my father” – city woman on why she quit prostitution

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
For decades, prostitution has survived the passing times and morality shift. It is considered the oldest trade in history. Abandoning the trade is not a...
Read more

I’ll make tonight your night papi – Naiboi, Avril drop new love song months after online fight

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Singer, rapper and producer Naiboi seems to have let bygones be bygones after he featured songbird Avril in his new love song dubbed Rada. A few...
Read more

It is not a must I vie for presidency – William Ruto

News Connie Mukenyi -
William Samoei Ruto shocked many when he revealed he might not vie for the presidency seat. According to the deputy president, this decision was reached...
Read more

Sergeant Kenei life ended by single bullet

News Connie Mukenyi -
Sergeant Kenei post mortem results have confirmed that he died from a single bullet to his head. The results have revealed that there were...
Read more

Why my mother rejected me – Former Tahidi High actress Jackie opens up

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia has come out to reveal that her mother rejected her so that she could be accepted into her...
Read more

Paul Kiongera eager lift up Wazito after KPL return

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
As Paul Kiongera signed for Wazito in January, many questioned his move. Some pundits felt Wazito had made a wrong signing. This was because the...
Read more

Sandra Binti Kiziwi speaks after spending seven years in Hong Kong prison

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Sandra Khan, the Tanzanian video vixen who played a deaf lady in Z Anto’s hit song dubbed Binti Kiziwi back in 2007 has revealed...
Read more

COVID-19 spreads fast; Kenya’s MOH incompetent

News Chuoyo Protus -
The COVID-19 disease continues to spread fast around the world even as the Ministry of Health gets the flack for suggesting that the people...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke