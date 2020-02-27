“I almost serviced my father” – city woman on why she quit prostitution

For decades, prostitution has survived the passing times and morality shift. It is considered the oldest trade in history.

Abandoning the trade is not a comfortable journey. However, Nancy Njoki (not her real name) underwent an experience that changed her life forever.

Nancy, like many other girls, dreamed of completing school, getting a job and supporting her family.

However, as is the case in most times, her dreams shattered. She moved to Nairobi in search of greener pastures.

Njoki’s aunt took her in. However, Njoki admits they are not immediate relatives.

Nancy reveals she always wondered how her aunt managed to pay bills since she did not have a daytime job.

Unknown to her, Njoki’s aunt was only waiting for the perfect time to recruit her to prostitution.

One day, she called Nancy and explained how she would make money in Nairobi. She felt obliged to listen to her aunt so she could start paying bills and supporting her family.

It was at that moment that Nancy joined prostitution.

Njoki was a prostitute for nine years. She is now thirty-two years old.

Due to desperation, nancy did not have a choice but to join prostitution. However, she convinced herself she was only doing this for a short time before she quit.

Almost got into pekejeng with her dad

Nancy did not know that this job would cause what would be the most significant drift between her and her dad.

On a fateful day, Njoki got up as usual and headed to her workstation.

While she was there, an old client made his way to them. The man was dressed in a cape and big sunglasses making it difficult to identify his face.

Pimps prefer older men since they usually are less demanding and crazy compared to their younger counterparts.

The older man chose Njoki to be his lady of the hour. The duo quickly made their way up to a lodging.

On getting there, Njoki faced the wall as she undressed. The man, on the other hand, removed his cape and stunners.

When Nancy turned around, she recognized the client as her biological dad.

The man stared at her naked daughter before she burst out of the room, crying.

The two never spoke of the event for five years.

The father could not question or even reveal his daughter was in prostitution. On the other hand, Nancy could not condemn her dad for sleeping around as she was also a prostitute.

Even after the two began talking to each other, neither of them has ever mentioned the embarrassing incident.