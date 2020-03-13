Home Entertainment I am still alive - Ringtone responds after death rumors
Entertainment

I am still alive – Ringtone responds after death rumors

By Alfred Kiura
Ringtone responds to being killed on the internet.

Legendary controversial gospel singer Ringtone has come out to state that he is well and in good health after he was killed on social media.

This comes after one Facebook user by the name Timoh Yeazzinny Young uploaded a post stating that the Walionidharau singer was no more after he was beaten to death when he followed his crush to a bar. 

“R.I.P papa ringtone…. sadly announcing the strange death of our kisii, kenyan gospel artist: ringtone apoko. he was beaten up to death when he followed his crush to a bar…😭😭😭😭😭😭…. what a hell???🙄🙄🙄🙄🤔🤔🤔🤔… r.i.p brother ringtone apoko,” read the post.

Ringtone killed on the internet.

The self-proclaimed chairman of the gospel, however, came out to refute the claims saying he was still alive and kicking despite his haters trying to kill him on the internet. 

The singer is known for his controversial moves more than his music lately. He has previously shared a fake letter on Instagram claiming that it came from the Karen Residents Association. According to the letter, legal action was to be taken against him for keeping 40 cows at his residential home in Karen.

The singer has also previously declared his undying love for Ugandan South Africa-based businesswoman Zari Hassan after she broke up with her then-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz. The singer is also known for calling out other artists. Last year, He was at the center of gospel singers DK Kwenye Beat and Hope Kid’s saga when he broke the news that the two artists had been accused of having a threesome with a 20-year old girl infecting her with HPV. 

He was at it again going from one radio station to another revealing why gospel singer Mr. Seed had parted ways with Eastlands Most Beloved recording label owned by another controversial gospel singer Bahati. This year, the singer was accused by gospel artist Weezdom of neglecting his baby mama and their child. However, he came out to strongly deny the accusations saying that he did not have a child. He has also claimed that he is richer than Diamond Platnumz adding that gospel turned secular artist Willy Paul is more talented than the Baba Lao singer.

Previous articleLocust invasion to worsen as more swarms arrive from Somalia

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Daddy Owen calls out Kenyan media over lack of Coronavirus awareness coverage

Alfred Kiura -
Legendary gospel singer Daddy Owen has called out the Kenyan media for focusing on cheap politics instead of educating Kenyans on Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Wewe ni...
Read more
Entertainment

Silence Breakers revel in Harvey Weinstein sentencing

Chuoyo Protus -
24 of the women who exposed disgraced movie producer, Harvey Weinstein, have released a statement following his sentencing. The Silence Breakers, as they call themselves,...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumbe ni chopi – Here is what your favorite celebs scored in their KCSE exams

Connie Mukenyi -
Most of people have a perception that celebrities and media personalities are not bright regarding education matters. Most fans tend to think they failed...
Read more
15,295FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

I am still alive – Ringtone responds after death rumors

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Legendary controversial gospel singer Ringtone has come out to state that he is well and in good health after he was killed on social...
Read more

Locust invasion to worsen as more swarms arrive from Somalia

News Tracy Nabwile -
A United Nations agency has warned that the locust invasion in Kenya is bound to get worse. This is after pregnant locusts were spotted...
Read more

Daddy Owen calls out Kenyan media over lack of Coronavirus awareness coverage

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Legendary gospel singer Daddy Owen has called out the Kenyan media for focusing on cheap politics instead of educating Kenyans on Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Wewe ni...
Read more

COVID-19: Premier League fixtures in serious doubt

News Chuoyo Protus -
Premier League fixtures for the weekend have been thrown into serious doubt after the League officials convened a crisis meeting for today, 13th March...
Read more

Former Safaricom director gets 61.7 million as compensation

Business News Tracy Nabwile -
Pauline Wangechi Warui got pushed out of Safaricom after a whistle blower tipped the institution about doctoring of customer service reports. Unfortunately, this move...
Read more

Court declares the Auditor General selection panel invalid

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta may be required to form a new selection panel for the recruitment of the Auditor General after the current team was...
Read more

Little Known Advantages of Taking Red Wine 

Lifestyle Stanley Kasee -
Wine has been embraced as a drink for most celebrations. It is also taken after having a long and busy day. Red wine relaxes...
Read more

Reprieve for Moses Kuria as court acquits him of hate speech charges

News Erick Flavour -
The court today acquitted Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria of hate speech charges. Kuria was accused of making hate speech remarks at Gatundu...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke