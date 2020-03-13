I am still alive – Ringtone responds after death rumors

Legendary controversial gospel singer Ringtone has come out to state that he is well and in good health after he was killed on social media.

This comes after one Facebook user by the name Timoh Yeazzinny Young uploaded a post stating that the Walionidharau singer was no more after he was beaten to death when he followed his crush to a bar.

“R.I.P papa ringtone…. sadly announcing the strange death of our kisii, kenyan gospel artist: ringtone apoko. he was beaten up to death when he followed his crush to a bar…😭😭😭😭😭😭…. what a hell???🙄🙄🙄🙄🤔🤔🤔🤔… r.i.p brother ringtone apoko,” read the post.

The self-proclaimed chairman of the gospel, however, came out to refute the claims saying he was still alive and kicking despite his haters trying to kill him on the internet.

The singer is known for his controversial moves more than his music lately. He has previously shared a fake letter on Instagram claiming that it came from the Karen Residents Association. According to the letter, legal action was to be taken against him for keeping 40 cows at his residential home in Karen.

The singer has also previously declared his undying love for Ugandan South Africa-based businesswoman Zari Hassan after she broke up with her then-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz. The singer is also known for calling out other artists. Last year, He was at the center of gospel singers DK Kwenye Beat and Hope Kid’s saga when he broke the news that the two artists had been accused of having a threesome with a 20-year old girl infecting her with HPV.

He was at it again going from one radio station to another revealing why gospel singer Mr. Seed had parted ways with Eastlands Most Beloved recording label owned by another controversial gospel singer Bahati. This year, the singer was accused by gospel artist Weezdom of neglecting his baby mama and their child. However, he came out to strongly deny the accusations saying that he did not have a child. He has also claimed that he is richer than Diamond Platnumz adding that gospel turned secular artist Willy Paul is more talented than the Baba Lao singer.