Akothee wants to be introduced to her daughters’ boyfriends

By Edwin Ginni
  • Akothee wants her daughters to introduce her to their boyfriends come 2020

The Boss Lady, singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has issued orders to her daughters to introduce their boyfriends to her. Through a video on her Instagram page, the mother of five advised her daughters to stroll safely and not to turn her into a grandmother soon.

“I am paranoid because I don’t know who is dating my daughters. Let me enjoy myself small! Don’t give me the grandma title now! No babies in my house! And 2020 introduce me to your boyfriends! That’s my motto by force or you go @veshashaillan @rue.baby @fancy_makadia” said Akothee to her daughters Vesha Okello, Rue Baby and Fancy Makadia.

The boss lady is known for her never shying spirit in discussing real-life matters with her daughters. The singer earlier warned her daughters against rushing into relationships and dating celebrities. She regretted of being in three different relationships and having three different fathers for her kids and warned her daughters against it.

Her open talks impressed her fans who joined hands in supporting her openness with her children on all circumstances

