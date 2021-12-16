‘I Can’t Describe What Is Eating Me Up’- Akothee H0spitalized For The 5th Time

The ‘president of single mothers’ Akothee is having a tumultuous time when it comes to her health. The mother of 6, who recently welcomed a daughter through surrogacy; has been on an illness spree which has seen her h0spitalized every now and then. On her side, it’s becoming difficult to explain what’s really messing up her health.

But the musician and entrepreneur had previously disclosed that she has been having sessions of physiotherapy to correct nerves on her neck and arm.

‘”I told you I have a pinched nerve on my neck that’s what affected my Arm , so I have sessions of physiotherapy to try correct it ! This thing hurts badly , especially at night ,I can’t find the correct position to place my neck ! My neck feels over burdened ,tired and burning like f!re good night”

But this is probably not it. Akothee has this time shared that she doesn’t know exactly what’s messing her health up.

She wrote on her Instagram;

”I can’t describe what is eating me up , but it keeps doing it’s thing at the worst moment of time .

We have been here since Saturday and this is our jamhuri celebration. Today I can lift my head 💪”

Numerous celebrities sympathized with Akothee, wishing her a quick recovery.

Her daughter Rue Baby wrote;

”Get well soon my love ❤️🙏🙏”

Radio presenter Mwende Macharia wrote;

”Pole mama praying for you❤️❤️❤️❤️ quick recovery..I miss your vibrant self”

Kabi WaJesus reacted;

”Quick recovery dear”

Despite laying on her hospital bed over & over, her lover Nelly Oaks has stood by her. She’ll definitely be well soon enough.



