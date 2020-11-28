Home Entertainment I ruined my father's dating life -Dr Ofweneke
I ruined my father’s dating life -Dr Ofweneke

By Connie Mukenyi

Comedian Dr Ofweneke has opened up about how he ruined his father’s dating life. According to the TV host, his father had to carry him to every date he went, making it very uncomfortable for the dad.

Ofweneke further revealed that his mother left two weeks after giving birth to him.

“HE SAID, “SHE DID HER BETTER PART OF THE JOB OF GIVING BIRTH TO THEN SHE FULFILLED HER PURPOSE AND WHEN HER CONTRACT WAS DONE A WEEK AFTER MY BIRTH SHE LEFT.”

Two years down the line, Ofweneke’s dad started going on dates in his search for a second wife. He eventually found a woman who he married, and Ofweneke has been calling her mum to date.

However, the two always tell Ofweneke that he ruined their dating lives. According to the comedian, the dad always tagged young Ofweneke along. This was not one of the best experiences for dates seeing that they had to change his nappies while trying to enjoy their meals.

“THEY SAID I SPOILED THEIR DATING TIME BECAUSE WHENEVER THEY USED TO GO FOR DATES MY DAD WILL CARRY ME SO WANAKULA FANTA HAPA NA SCONES NA HAPA KANDO WANACHANGE NAPKINS.”

Going different ways.

Ofweneke reveals that he later on separated from his family after his father went to study, and his mother and siblings went to Ukambani. The comedian, who was born in Mathare, added that he always felt like his life was always trial and error.

The funnyman also disclosed that he had a difficult childhood while at his uncle’s house. According to him, his uncle hated him and would discriminate against him.

Going to school was also a challenge since he constantly had to prove himself to his uncle. Most of the time, he had to go and look after maize and chase monkeys around. This was too hard for young Ofweneke, and at some point, he attempted suicide for the first time.

