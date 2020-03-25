I will “mercilessly eat you” – Huddah Monroe threatens Khaligraph Jones with bedroom skills after diss track

Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has threatened to manhandle Khaligraph Jones in bed after the award-winning rapper released a diss track freestyle.

This comes days after Huddah in an interview with her friend Bridget Shighadi claimed that she did not know any of the Mi Siogopi rapper’s songs. She revealed that indeed the rapper had been calling her severally but she always ignores his calls and that was why he mentioned her in his hit song dubbed Yes Bana that he featured Sauti Sol member and lead singer Bien-Aime Baraza.

I don’t even know any of Khaligraph’s songs. I swear, I know none of his songs to be honest. I swear to God, yaani leo ndio nimeangalia page yake for the first time ever since I read that article

She, however, claimed that she loves Khaligraph Jones nemesis Octopizzo’s songs as well his one-time crush before he got married Nyashinki’s. She added that the two were her favorite artists in Kenya at the moment.

The rapper came across the interview and clapped back telling Huddah to sanitize for claiming that she did not know his songs yet she knew his voice. It seems that was not enough and he has released a diss track aiming at the self-proclaimed Star girl. In the diss track, the rapper calls out Huddah reminding her that it was just the other day she was dating controversial rapper Colonel Mustapha.

“Ulifanya mistake kunitaja. O.G is a big brand, not a Facebook rapper and I’m not single so siwezi kutaka sin i juzi juzi tu ulikuwa unadate Mustapha,” he rapped.

Huddah who is known for not giving the other side of the cheek came out threatening the rapper that she will “put him to sleep” if he does not leave her alone. This is the second time this year that Khaligraph Jones has been dissed and he clapped back.

The first time was when he was named the Best Rapper in Africa at the Sound City MVP 2020. Nigerian rapper Blaq Bonez went ahead to claim that he deserved the award and not the Kenyan rapper. This angered the father of one and he released a diss track dubbed The Best Rapper in Nigeria.