I would have punched him – Mejja finally reveals why he refused to do a collabo with Diamond

Celebrated Genge tone artist Mejja has finally revealed why he refused to do a collabo with Tanzanian Bongo star Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking during a podcast interview with The Kenyan Entrepreneur, Mejja disclosed that he wants to concur Africa through his music. However, the gengetone star claims he does not want to do it the usual way.

He further confirmed reports that he had refused to do a collabo with the Wasafi Group. Mejja, however, noted that many people did not expect him to turn down the offer seeing many artists would like to do a collabo with Diamond.

He also added that some media personalities like Willie M Tuva reached out to him wondering why he would pass up the offer.

“MY DREAM IS TO CAPTURE AFRICA JUST NOT THE WAY EVERYONE EXPECTS HIM TO. JUST THE OTHER DAY I GOT A CALL FROM WILLY M TUVA BECAUSE I REFUSED TO COLLABORATE WITH GUYS FROM WASAFI (DIAMOND PLATNUMZ AND HIS CREW). HE WAS SO SURPRISED THAT I REFUSED TO DO A SONG WITH WASAFI. I WANT TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY,” Mejja said.

Mejja went on to explain he did not like the way the Wasafi group approached him. According to the Genge tone musician, Wasafi Records reached out to him through an Instagram DM.

This to Mejja did not seem right seeing he is also an established artist. He further explained that the DM made him feel like Wasafi were doing him a favour by offering him the collabo.

Mejja noted that he got pissed off and even added that if it were face to face, he would have punched Diamond.

“I REALLY RESPECT THE WASAFI GUYS AND THEIR HUSTLE, BUT I FEEL LIKE THE WAY I WAS APPROACHED ON INSTAGRAM IT IS AS IF HE IS DOING ME A FAVOUR AND THAT WAS ON TEXT NOW IMAGINE IF IT WAS FACE TO FACE? I WOULD HAVE PUNCHED HIM (LAUGHING).”