I would still be famous with or without Diamond – Tanasha Donna

Speaking during an interview with Tuko’s Lynn Ngugi, ‘liar’ hitmaker Tanasha Donna made it clear that her music career was set to kick off with or without Tanzanian bongo star Diamond Platnumz by her side.

Tanasha highlighted that she began her music career before meeting ‘jeje’ hitmaker Platnumz with a laid-out plan of where she was headed in the next few years and thus the songstress already knew that she was destined for fame.

However, she did not fail to give Diamond Platnumz credit for helping her boost her career.

According to Tanasha Donna, if she had not gotten associated with bongo hitmaker Diamond Platnumz, it would have taken her about three more years to get to where she is now.

“Diamond contributed to boosting my numbers most definitely. But whether he was in the picture or not, my focus was there from a very long time ago.”

She went on,

“I was very connected in the industry already. I know numerous artists globally and in Africa and by the time I met him, I knew what my destiny was and what I wanted to achieve.”

To the surprise of many, miss Donna disclosed that she was against exposing her relationship with her ex Diamond Platnumz in the beginning as she wanted her privacy; which was proof enough that her intent was not to ride on Diamond’s fame.

She additionally informed her fans that she was so deeply in love with and loyal to Diamond Platnumz, which he can well attest to.

Tanasha, however, refuted any claims of still being in love with Platnumz, saying that she only has love for him as the father of her child and that she has already moved on with her life.

Miss Donna is currently not in a relationship with anyone, but according to the mother of one, she may be open for a relationship if she happens to meet a suitable partner in the near future.

She further added that her sole focus right now is producing great content for her Kenyan fans.