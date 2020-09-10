Home Entertainment I would still be famous with or without Diamond - Tanasha Donna
Entertainment

I would still be famous with or without Diamond – Tanasha Donna

By Nina Blak
Tanasha Donna

Speaking during an interview with Tuko’s Lynn Ngugi, ‘liar’ hitmaker Tanasha Donna made it clear that her music career was set to kick off with or without Tanzanian bongo star Diamond Platnumz by her side.

Tanasha highlighted that she began her music career before meeting ‘jeje’ hitmaker Platnumz with a laid-out plan of where she was headed in the next few years and thus the songstress already knew that she was destined for fame.

However, she did not fail to give Diamond Platnumz credit for helping her boost her career.

According to Tanasha Donna, if she had not gotten associated with bongo hitmaker Diamond Platnumz, it would have taken her about three more years to get to where she is now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD9okdwA_Ja/?igshid=12urgavfh8a9y

“Diamond contributed to boosting my numbers most definitely. But whether he was in the picture or not, my focus was there from a very long time ago.”

She went on,

“I was very connected in the industry already. I know numerous artists globally and in Africa and by the time I met him, I knew what my destiny was and what I wanted to achieve.”

To the surprise of many, miss Donna disclosed that she was against exposing her relationship with her ex Diamond Platnumz in the beginning as she wanted her privacy; which was proof enough that her intent was not to ride on Diamond’s fame.

She additionally informed her fans that she was so deeply in love with and loyal to Diamond Platnumz, which he can well attest to.

Tanasha, however, refuted any claims of still being in love with Platnumz, saying that she only has love for him as the father of her child and that she has already moved on with her life.

Miss Donna is currently not in a relationship with anyone, but according to the mother of one, she may be open for a relationship if she happens to meet a suitable partner in the near future.

She further added that her sole focus right now is producing great content for her Kenyan fans.

Related news

Entertainment

Esther Musila speaks for the first time on dating Guardian Angel

Nina Blak -
After restraining herself from having any interviews ever since her relationship with 24-year-old Guardian Angel broke the internet, 50-year-old Esther Musila finally made her...
Read more
Entertainment

Singer Vivianne opens up on why she rarely posts her children on social media

Nina Blak -
In the world that we live in these days, it is easy to find small children, even toddlers with social media accounts with thousands...
Read more
Entertainment

Switch TV’s Kush Tracey recovers from Covid19

Nina Blak -
Celebrated rapper and Switch TV presenter Kush Tracey has another reason to thank God after finally recovering from Covid19. The Chatspot show host has been...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,761FansLike
3,511FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Esther Musila speaks for the first time on dating Guardian Angel

Entertainment Nina Blak -
After restraining herself from having any interviews ever since her relationship with 24-year-old Guardian Angel broke the internet, 50-year-old Esther Musila finally made her...
Read more

Vera Sidika on why she moved to Mombasa

Entertainment Tracy Nabwile -
Controversial socialite Vera Sidika made the choice to move back to her childhood home in Mombasa. The former video vixen also hinted on running...
Read more

Guardian angel reveals he met his 50-year old girlfriend through Maina...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Popular 24-year-old gospel singer Guardian Angel has been the talk of the town since last week over his relationship with 50-year old Esther Musila. The...
Read more

Art Caffe takes full responsibility for Edgar Obare’s hospital bill as...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Popular gossip blogger Edgar Obare is currently doing much better after suffering a near-death experience yesterday at a popular city restaurant, Art Caffe. His swollen...
Read more

I don’t have kids with anyone – Maria actor Luwi’s ex-girlfriend...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV Maria actor Luwi’s former girlfriend Jacque Naisenya has come to stress out that she does not have kids with anyone. This was after...
Read more

“Can this joker stick to singing.” Babu Owino reacts to a...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Controversial politician Babu Owino is known not to shy away from speaking his mind especially in matters regarding   Kenyan politics. The young Embakasi East Mp...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke