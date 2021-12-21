“If I speak I’ll ruin her life forever” Mulamwah on breakup with baby mama, Carol Sonnie

Mulamwah is not ready to talk about his break up with his long term girlfriend, Carol Sonnie who doubles up as her baby mama. However, this evening the comedian gave fans a reason to believe that he is not to blame for the untimely breakup.

According to Mulamwah, his reasons to walk out of his previous relationship are personal; but again he makes it obvious that baby mama is to blame while responding to a fan who asked why he called off the relationship.

As seen in a QnA post, the fan asked;

Why did you breakup with Sonnie?

Mulamwah hurting

To which Mulamwah responded;

Everyone asks this I choose not to speak, because if I speak, I may destroy her life forever. Affecting the little one too. Men keep quiet to protect a lot of things. Laying out her linen in the public to clear my name will worsen the worst already.

Adding

Maybe one day you’ll know what really transpired. But I am not insane to make the decision I made. Men don’t walk away. Dig.

Although the comedian hints about possible betrayal with his post; it’s hard to put a finger on what may have pushed him to walk out so fast with no second thoughts.

But again, like he said – one day the truth will out.



