Indian Man Declared Dead by Medics Found Alive after Spending Night in Mortuary

The 45-year-old Indian man got into an accident and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival

He was then moved to a government hospital and was taken to a mortuary freezer awaiting an autopsy on Friday, November 18

The next day, when his family went to the morgue to identify his body, his sister-in-law noticed he had made some movements

A 45-year-old man who had been declared dead by medics from a hospital has been found alive after spending a night in the mortuary.

Srikesh Kuman was rushed to a private hospital after he was hit by a motorbike in Moradabad, east of New Delhi.

A report by Daily Mail UK and other news outlets indicated that upon arrival in the facility, he was declared dead and later taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem which was scheduled for Friday, November 18.

He was put in the morgue freezer and six hours later, his family arrived, identified the body and even signed the papers allowing for the autopsy.

However, while in the mortuary, his sister-in-law noticed the man making movements and she immediately alerted the attendants.

“He’s not at all dead. How did this happen? Look, he wants to say something, he is breathing,” the woman said in a video that has since gone viral.

In the defence of the medical team, the chief medical superintendent of Moradabad Shiv Singh said a doctor had checked the man a few hours before and found no heartbeat.

The senior medical officer termed it as a rare case and not necessarily due to negligence.

“He was examined several times. When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive,” he said.

Investigations into the incident have already commenced.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old is still in a coma and his family have vowed to file a complaint against the medics for negligence.

