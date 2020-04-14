Home Entertainment Itabidi ujoin club covid ushindane na wenzako - Fans react to Huddah...
Entertainment

Itabidi ujoin club covid ushindane na wenzako – Fans react to Huddah Monroe charging 1k to join exclusive chat group

By Connie Mukenyi
Fans react to huddah Monroe charging 1k to join exclusive chat group

Famous socialite turned entrepreneur Huddah Monroe has received a lot of backlash from online fans after she started charging ksh 1000 bob to chat with her.

The petite beauty recently opened an Only Fans App where fans can have an open, candid talk with her. She promised exclusivity and non-judgemental friendship to her fans. However, the catch is you have to subscribe monthly for $ 10.

According to Huddah, she will post photos of herself that nobody has ever seen before on the app. She will also respond to any questions her fans ask truthfully.

However, despite many referring to the app as a porn site, Monroe rubbished those claims. According to the self-proclaimed boss lady, it is merely an app where she can connect with her fans.

Huddah Monroe

Huddah Monroe

 

Huddah Monroe

Monroe went ahead to caution her fans that although they can ask her for anything, they can not ask for her nudes. However, she will be more than happy to discuss business plans.

Fans had previously thought that Huddah would post her twerk videos, but the petite model has denied those claims. According to Monroe, her twerk videos are costly. Anyone wanting to see her twerk will have to cough out more dollars.

Huddah Monroe

She, however, promised private video sessions with her fans.

Huddah Monroe

This comes after Ms Monroe claimed she would rather be on pornhub than on TikTok.

Fans react

I am Chris. sena kusota kunafanya billionaire anaingia porn😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌

l.i.n.e.t You never run out of ideas to make money😂😂 @huddahthebosschick you the most real though💕

Kizitomerlicho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 hii corona itatuonesha mambo… naona umeingia hustle .. Nwei am in

john.aomo Acha ningoje kuziona kwa trending videos for free😂

Moh_Kinoti Masponyo washarudia mabibi 😂😂😂itabidi you join club covid ushindane na wenzako uko hautakosa ka mia tano

Previous articleParty after party as Kenyans trick the system

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Shiti my sweety – Vera Sidika thirsts after DJ Shiti’s new look

Connie Mukenyi -
Popular socialite cum businesswoman Vera Sidika created an online buzz after publicly thirsting over DJ Shiti. The comedian has undergone a dramatic transformation on...
Read more
Entertainment

Lesbian or not – Fashion blogger Sharon Mundia finally clears the air (Video)

Alfred Kiura -
Fashion blogger Sharon Mundia has come out to finally put rumors to rest after she addressed her sexuality. In a video seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the...
Read more
Entertainment

It promotes sexual immorality – Ezekiel Mutua hits out at Mejja and Femi One over their new hit song

Alfred Kiura -
Kenya Film Classification board boss Ezekiel Mutua has blasted singers Mejja and Femi One over their hit song dubbed Utawezana which according to him...
Read more
15,529FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Itabidi ujoin club covid ushindane na wenzako – Fans react to Huddah Monroe charging 1k to join exclusive chat group

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Famous socialite turned entrepreneur Huddah Monroe has received a lot of backlash from online fans after she started charging ksh 1000 bob to chat...
Read more

Party after party as Kenyans trick the system

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Easter weekend provided an opportunity for some defiant Kenyans to come up with ways to beat the law. The government recently ceased movement...
Read more

India extends Covid-19 nationwide lockdown

World News Edwin Ginni -
India's nationwide lockdown will be extended until 'at least' May 3 according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There have been concerns and fears that coronavirus...
Read more

Shiti my sweety – Vera Sidika thirsts after DJ Shiti’s new look

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Popular socialite cum businesswoman Vera Sidika created an online buzz after publicly thirsting over DJ Shiti. The comedian has undergone a dramatic transformation on...
Read more

Tanzania confirms 14 more Covid-19 cases, toll now at 46

News Edwin Ginni -
Tanzania has confirmed 14 new Covid-19 infections, raising the number of confirmed cases to 46. Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu, in a briefing, said that the...
Read more

Rwanda makes major strides in taming COVID-19

News Chuoyo Protus -
Rwanda may join Uganda in winning the fight against COVID-19 after recording only one case from 901 tested samples. Rwanda confirmed its first case almost...
Read more

Uganda: fourth day straight with no new COVID-19 infections

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Uganda recorded the fourth day with no new cases of COVID-19, even as the country ramped up testing. Uganda recorded its first case on March...
Read more

DCI recover stolen mobile phones worth Ksh 120 million

News Laiza Maketso -
On Monday, April 13, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered stolen mobile phones worth Ksh 120 million. Thieves intercepted and stole...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke