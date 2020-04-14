Itabidi ujoin club covid ushindane na wenzako – Fans react to Huddah Monroe charging 1k to join exclusive chat group

Famous socialite turned entrepreneur Huddah Monroe has received a lot of backlash from online fans after she started charging ksh 1000 bob to chat with her.

The petite beauty recently opened an Only Fans App where fans can have an open, candid talk with her. She promised exclusivity and non-judgemental friendship to her fans. However, the catch is you have to subscribe monthly for $ 10.

According to Huddah, she will post photos of herself that nobody has ever seen before on the app. She will also respond to any questions her fans ask truthfully.

However, despite many referring to the app as a porn site, Monroe rubbished those claims. According to the self-proclaimed boss lady, it is merely an app where she can connect with her fans.

Monroe went ahead to caution her fans that although they can ask her for anything, they can not ask for her nudes. However, she will be more than happy to discuss business plans.

Fans had previously thought that Huddah would post her twerk videos, but the petite model has denied those claims. According to Monroe, her twerk videos are costly. Anyone wanting to see her twerk will have to cough out more dollars.

She, however, promised private video sessions with her fans.

This comes after Ms Monroe claimed she would rather be on pornhub than on TikTok.

Fans react

I am Chris. sena kusota kunafanya billionaire anaingia porn😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌

l.i.n.e.t You never run out of ideas to make money😂😂 @huddahthebosschick you the most real though💕

Kizitomerlicho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 hii corona itatuonesha mambo… naona umeingia hustle .. Nwei am in

john.aomo Acha ningoje kuziona kwa trending videos for free😂

Moh_Kinoti Masponyo washarudia mabibi itabidi you join club covid ushindane na wenzako uko hautakosa ka mia tano