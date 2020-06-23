Home Entertainment It's a wrap! Jalang’o quits Milele FM
Entertainment

It’s a wrap! Jalang’o quits Milele FM

By Alfred Kiura
Jalang’o quits Milele FM.

Renowned actor, emcee, and radio show host Jalang’o has parted ways with Mediamax owned radio station Milele FM.

In a post, the former Papa Shirandula actor revealed that he had not gone to work because he had not agreed on a lot of things with his employers.

“Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax …COVID hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately, Mediamax has been hit too…I was not at work today because we had not agreed on a lot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment,” read part of his post.

Jalang’o explained that even after his representatives sat down with the Mediamax management, they could not come to an agreement.

Jalang’o quits Milele FM.

He went on to thank everyone who supported him and made the radio station among the most listened to in the country.

“…Unfortunately, we didn’t agree. So just like today, I won’t be at work tomorrow or any other day…In short Last Friday was my last day at Milele FM and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that to the point we became the most popular and No 1 Radio Station in the country,” he added.

He went on to thank the Mediamax management for giving him the opportunity while urging his immediate former Breakfast show cost host Alex Mwakideu to push on.

“To all my colleagues at Mediamax both at Milele, K24, Kameme, Emoo, Maiyan, and Meru FM…I’ll forever love you. To my fans and every listener, thank you for tuning in! Like we say #ItambeMilele…For now, let’s meet on YouTube #BongaNaJalas. Love you guys…sometimes you win…sometimes you lose! But in all this don’t forget to always focus! Love you guys!,” he signed off.

Jalang’o’s exit comes barely hours after Mediamax fired more than 100 employees across all divisions citing adverse effects of Coronavirus pandemic on business.

