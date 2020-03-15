Home Entertainment It’s coming home! - Pascal Tokodi wins prestigious award at 7th Africa...
Entertainment

It’s coming home! – Pascal Tokodi wins prestigious award at 7th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs)

By Alfred Kiura
Pascal Tokodi wins big at the AMVCAs.

Talented Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi made the country and indeed East Africa proud after bagging the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in comedy film dubbed Disconnect at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards that happened on Saturday 14 March at Eko Hotel in Nigeria.

The actor who doubles up as a musician was the only East African actor and was up against acting big wigs such as legendary Nigerian actor Ramsey Noah (Living in bondage), Richard Mofe Damoijo (Rmd) (Seven), Nkem Owoh (God calling) and Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ ‘Safaru (King of Boys).

The talented actor took to social media to share the news with his fans and everyone who voted for him to make sure he won the coveted award.

“Thank you to every single one of you who took their time to vote for me! I pray and wish that you succeed in everything that you do! Asanteni sana!!!,” read part of his post.

The actor recently got a letter from an 8-year old fan stating that she loves his movies and the actor responded by saying that the letter had brightened his day. Pascal started his acting career in 2012 when he joined Makutano Junction playing the role of Thomas.

He went on to feature in other films such as Pray and Prey, Groove Theory, Machachari, Wrath, and Celina. He has made his music debut in 2016 with hit song dubbed Sitaki after coming in second at the Tecno Own the Stage competition, winning Ksh. 1,000,000.

Kenya also scooped another award for the night after talented actresses Kate Actress and Sarah Hassan widely known as Tanya won the award for Best Movie in East Africa for their hit movie dubbed Plan B.

“OMG we wooonnn💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Best Movie East Africa at the #AMVCA7  @_lowladee you beautiful, talented creative, thank you for creating a masterpiece,” read part of Sarah Hassan’s post.

Previous articleKakamega residents urged avoid contact, handshakes during funerals

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Wachana nao hatuezani -Tanzanians warn their own against starting a Twitter war with Kenyans

Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyans on Twitter are one known tough crowd. They take on anybody and everybody mercilessly disregarding their societal status. Recently, Fufanchy, a Tanzanian attempted starting...
Read more
Entertainment

Njugush – I wet my bed till I was in high school

Alfred Kiura -
Hilarious, talented Kenyan online comedian Timothy Kimani widely known as Njugush has revealed that he stopped wetting his bed when he was in form...
Read more
Entertainment

Citizen TV comes out to warn Kenyans over scammer conning people using Maria TV series

Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV has come out to warn Kenyans about a scammer who was planning to con unsuspecting people using one of its most popular...
Read more
15,309FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

It’s coming home! – Pascal Tokodi wins prestigious award at 7th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Talented Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi made the country and indeed East Africa proud after bagging the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in...
Read more

Kakamega residents urged avoid contact, handshakes during funerals

County News Collins Luvisia -
Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has urged residents of the county to minimize body contact and handshakes, especially during events and funeral to combat...
Read more

KPL top scorers after 23 rounds

News Collins Luvisia -
The Kenya Premier League has announced the postponement of the next two rounds of the league following the Government directive to have gatherings banned. The...
Read more

Kakamega launch CFIP and climate smart Agriculture programs

County News Collins Luvisia -
The County Government of Kakamega has officially launched County Farm Input Programme and World Bank-funded Climate Smart Agriculture Programs for Malava, Navakholo and Lurambi...
Read more

Nakuru County speaks on preparedness, set to sensitize the public on Covid-19

County News Collins Luvisia -
Nakuru County Government says it has set up necessary measures to ensure that they are prepared to deal with Covid 19 virus in case...
Read more

Gor Mahia, KCB skip FKF Cup, fate to be known next week

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia have opted not to travel to Nakuru County for the Football Kenya Federation Cup clash which was slated...
Read more

Kenya cancels Summit with Ethiopia and Somalia

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya has called off the Kenya-Somalia-Ethiopia Tripartite Summit due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. In a statement released yesterday (March 13th), the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
Read more

Digital lenders to stop giving loans to students and the jobless

Business News Tracy Nabwile -
If you are a student below 25 years old or you are jobless, you may no longer get be able to get loans from...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke