It’s coming home! – Pascal Tokodi wins prestigious award at 7th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs)

Talented Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi made the country and indeed East Africa proud after bagging the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in comedy film dubbed Disconnect at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards that happened on Saturday 14 March at Eko Hotel in Nigeria.

The actor who doubles up as a musician was the only East African actor and was up against acting big wigs such as legendary Nigerian actor Ramsey Noah (Living in bondage), Richard Mofe Damoijo (Rmd) (Seven), Nkem Owoh (God calling) and Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ ‘Safaru (King of Boys).

The talented actor took to social media to share the news with his fans and everyone who voted for him to make sure he won the coveted award.

“Thank you to every single one of you who took their time to vote for me! I pray and wish that you succeed in everything that you do! Asanteni sana!!!,” read part of his post.

The actor recently got a letter from an 8-year old fan stating that she loves his movies and the actor responded by saying that the letter had brightened his day. Pascal started his acting career in 2012 when he joined Makutano Junction playing the role of Thomas.

He went on to feature in other films such as Pray and Prey, Groove Theory, Machachari, Wrath, and Celina. He has made his music debut in 2016 with hit song dubbed Sitaki after coming in second at the Tecno Own the Stage competition, winning Ksh. 1,000,000.

Kenya also scooped another award for the night after talented actresses Kate Actress and Sarah Hassan widely known as Tanya won the award for Best Movie in East Africa for their hit movie dubbed Plan B.

“OMG we wooonnn💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Best Movie East Africa at the #AMVCA7 @_lowladee you beautiful, talented creative, thank you for creating a masterpiece,” read part of Sarah Hassan’s post.