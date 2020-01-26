Jackie Matubia lands new TV job weeks after exiting Switch TV

Jackie said she will host her TV show which will deal with entertainment

The celebrated host announced her return through her social media pages

Jackie exited Switch TV weeks before securing her new deal

Barely two weeks after quitting her job at Switch TV, celebrated TV host Jackie Matubia is back onto her a career and this time with her own show.

Just as she promised her fans she won’t be away for long, the mother of one is back to the screens after quitting her previous job at Switch TV.

Jackie, through her Instagram, announced her next move to Rembo TV where she predicted great entertainment to her fans.

“To all my Fans told you I will be back, bigger and better introducing E-zone with Jackie only on Rembo Tv every single day starting this Monday see you guys there,” Jackie wrote.

According to Jackie, her new show will be on entertainment – E zone with Jackie

Jackie’s first show will be on Monday 27th January at 4 pm.

Her show is set to be the hot sauce of gossip, news and everything entertainment. Her fans on the internet were surprised of her comeback as many thought she would stay out of the limelight for some time before securing a new gig.

The previous Chatspot host announced her exit from Switch TV through an Instagram post, something no one saw coming any time soon.

Jackie appreciated her fans who always stood with him and were loyal to her all the time.

Jackie told her fans to expect her back on the screens after taking a much needed break in her TV career.

The future looks bright for the hopeful lady after standing a messy breakup with critics of her stepping out of marriage.