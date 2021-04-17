Jalang’o advises artists to leave Nairobi over the ongoing Covid19 restrictions

Kiss 100 breakfast show host Jalang’o has pleaded with content creators who solely rely on art as a means of income to move out of Nairobi into less restricted areas so they could at least land gigs and be able to put food on the table.

The Bonga na Jalas show host took to his Twitter account earlier this morning advising artists to get the Covid19 vaccine and relocate from Nairobi as it will be more than five weeks before the government reopens the affected counties, as revealed by Matiang’i.

He informed them that the economic situation of Nairobi residents is hard, and they may end up homeless and sleeping hungry if nothing changes.

Jalang’o highlighted that citizens are not certain if the government will extend the curfew once May 29th arrives.

The former Milele Fm host told artists to form small groups and rent one-bedroomed houses in other counties such as Nyeri, Kisii, Kericho, Mombasa, and Kisumu to help them cut their living costs.

He asked artists to consider building new audiences with citizens outside Nairobi and not fear the small pay as that will sustain them during these challenging times.

Jalango’s advice came after many cases of artists suffering from depression over their dwindling financial state surfaced.

Artists, together with fellow Kenyan citizens, are heavily rooting for the reopening of the country.

According to Jalang’o, the poor economic situation is affecting even the most well-established DJs and musicians in the capital city.

He finished by disclosing that Dj Crème del a Crème was one of the few entertainers who moved his operations to his rural home in Kericho as soon as Covid19 started taking its toll.

“Dear art industry, if you fully depend on art to eat, please plan and leave Nairobi now! Get the jab, apply for a pass and go! We have places opened and operating in Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii and Kericho, Malindi, wherever. Even well-established artists and DJs. Nyumba zinafungwa, artists are hungry. Depression is checking in.” wrote Jalang’o.